If you’ve headed into downtown Paris anytime this month, then you’ve seen the blinking red lights and experienced the stop-and-go traffic that’s part of a 90-day traffic study by the City of Paris and Texas Department of Transportation. The study is to determine the effect of changing from traffic signals to stop signs on downtown traffic and on other streets leading to and from downtown.
Yes, the blinking red lights are visually unappealing. They’re nightmarish, really, but they’ll come to an end — hopefully — April 12, 90 days after the study began. Thankfully this study is taking place in the dead of winter when tourism here is likely to be at its lowest point because those garish blinking lights are enough to make any driver think twice about driving in the area.
The study is part of a Paris City Council plan, adopted in 2018, that recommended the return of a one-way to two-way street system leading to and from the plaza. Following the 90-day study, a report will be presented to the city’s Traffic Commission and City Council to determine how best to proceed with the complete two-way system, Main Street Director Cheri Bedford previously said.
A community survey has also been available since the onset of the study for feedback on the city website at paristexas.gov. If you’ve got something to say regarding the study or downtown traffic, now is the time to say it.
Our staff members drive all around Paris, and downtown is almost unavoidable. Conversations have revealed that most don’t mind the stop-and-go effect of having the stop signs, and they appreciate how it keeps people from tearing through downtown streets driving faster than the posted speed limit just to hit all the green lights. The most frequent complaint related to the study is just how bad those blinking red lights are. Fortunately, like the study, that’s temporary.
Let the city know your thoughts.
Klark Byrd
