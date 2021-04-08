What do you do when a song gets stuck on a loop in your head?
These kinds of songs, rightfully called earworms, wiggle into your brain and remain there until something, anything manages to winkle them out.
I’ve heard a lot of different advice over the years. Some people say you should just drown it out with more music. Others say that you should find some other, more pleasant song to get stuck in your head. But the most useful advice I’ve come across is that you should simply read or sing through the whole song.
The science behind the last piece of advice is interesting. According to an article on livescience.com, earworms often have repetitive notes — which accounts for many of them being Billboard hits — and they often have one or two unusual twists to them that make them stick out. They’re songs we’ve been exposed to often but don’t require much thought.
Right now, for example, I’ve been running through the musical “The Greatest Showman” on repeat for the past week, a show I’ve seen several times, with everything from “Rewrite the Stars” to “This is Me” to “The Other Side” to “A Million Dreams” all looped into my brain. It’s almost as bad as the year “Rent” was released on DVD.
Kelly Jakubowski, a researcher at the University of London, said the simpler a song is, the more likely to become an earworm — which is why “Y.M.C.A.” is often an earworm and Wagnerian opera isn’t, unless you’re a huge “Tristan und Isolde” fan, since repeated exposure helps. It also turns out that the more musical you are, the easier it is to get an earworm. The livescience.com piece also discussed a classical pianist, and he reported having an earworm every single day.
In a 2005 study, researchers studying the auditory cortex — the hearing center of the brain — had participants listen to music with certain sections muted. They found that the brain often got “stuck” and tried to complete the musical phrase.
That’s why the third piece of advice is so helpful. Your brain is stuck in a loop, so instead of trying to break out of it, just go with the flow. Sing the whole dang song and — in my personal experience — it’s gone. I often don’t even have to sing it. Searching for the lyrics on my phone and reading through them seems to work as well.
The livescience.com article does warn that the stickiest of earworms tend to be the most stubborn, and that often engaging with the involuntary reaction refreshes the loop and makes it even harder to get rid of. Of course, this suggests that another easy way to get rid of earworms is simply to ignore it and let it dissipate on its own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.