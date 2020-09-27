We’ve got a couple of items in the news this week deserving of a thumbs up. First on the list are the most recent — the Tour de Paris and the United Way of Lamar County Campaign.
The Tour de Paris annual bicycle ride was delayed this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop the riders from attending the Saturday event. There were some changes that helped the event adhere to established guidelines, such as limiting the number of participants in any one area at the same time. Still, riders turned out even on a foggy morning, with Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen estimating at least 650 participants.
The tour is always a boon for Paris and Lamar County as riders from out of the area are treated to our landscape and then stick around to check out our shops and stores.
And, as mentioned, the United Way of Lamar County campaign is fully underway and it’s off to a great start with about 17% of its $500,000 goal already being raised. This is an important fundraiser because this one doesn’t just benefit one particular nonprofit. United Way raises the funds to distribute between its 22 partner agencies, and that includes the Boys Scouts, the Downtown Food Pantry, Boys & Girls Club, Meals on Wheels and so many others.
As we’ve heard in countless news stories from across the nation, this is a particularly challenging year financially. It’s no different for the nonprofits, except they’re also being relied on by many more clients than usual as our area families deal with the Covid-19 economic fallout. Please, consider a donation at lamarcountyuw.org.
Thumbs down this week goes to the scammers spoofing local numbers to trick residents and steal their money. It was incredible that less than an hour after The Paris News received a tip from a reader about a Medicaid scam over the phone that used a local number for Caller ID, the newspaper itself received the call. Apparently the scammers aren’t checking who they’re calling. They’re just hoping to trick someone into giving them the financial and identifying information they need to steal money. Medicaid will never make such calls. Pay no heed to these scoundrels and promptly hang up if you receive such a call.
Klark Byrd
