Saturday night, I was at the Paris Farmers Market to hear Beto O’Rourke speak.
As a resident of Lamar County, I was saddened and embarrassed by the rude and inappropriate behavior of the Trump-flag carrying attendees. Their actions of yelling, horn honking, booing, and disruptive behavior demonstrated their lack of manners and civility towards a visitor to our community.
I learned about good manners at home and in grade school many years ago. We were taught that our behavior represented our family, our friends and our community. We were expected to be respectful to any visitor so when they went home, good things were said about our town and our citizens.
I suspect our visitors on Saturday night went away thinking that many in Paris had never learned about good manners and respectful behaviors. It made my heart sad to see such a display of hatefulness and inhospitableness.
David Cook
Paris
