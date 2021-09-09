First, thank you to all the teachers I’ve had throughout my school years: at Fourth Ward Elementary, first Mrs. Landers, second Mrs. Coker, third Mrs. Jenkins, fourth Mrs. Webb, fifth Mrs. Simpson, sixth Mrs. Brantley, Mrs. Kiker, our music teacher, Mr. Raymond, our custodian and Mr. Duncan, our principal.
We walked from home to our neighborhood school without fear. We started each day with confidence in our “Pledge of Allegiance” to the flag and in our class prayer for God’s guidance and protection with thanksgiving. From the seventh through 12th grade (mid 1960s to early ’70s), and in college, these foundational customs stopped. Though I started having a different teacher for every subject, I still have good memories of and appreciation for them all.
The Texas Education Agency says our public schools’ primary objective is “the continual improvement of student outcomes.” Our area school board members are elected according to our republican form of government process — we choose representatives from among ourselves. As stewards of the peoples’ children and adult educational development, is it not wise to seek the advice of our public education institution’s founding fathers? Shouldn’t we fully understand the impact of this undertaking? Does accountability to the public (PTA) help maximize student outcomes? (Luke 12:41-48; Psalms 11:3).
Noah Webster, known as “The Schoolmaster to America,” introduced his “Blue-backed Speller” in 1783, and it was used for 150 years. In 1826, he provided the first American Dictionary of the English language for continuity. On his public education philosophy: “The Christian religion is the most important and one of the first things in which all children under a free government ought to be instructed. No truth is more evident in my mind than that the Christian religion must be the basis of any government intended to serve the rights and privileges of a free people … Children will learn from our Constitution the principles of our republican form of government, the genuine source of them to be the Bible.”
Dr. Benjamin Rush (1745-1813), “The Father of Public Education under The Constitution” said, “The two most important people in America are Schoolmasters and Mothers. … Without religion, I believe that learning does real mischief to the morals and principles of mankind. … In contemplating these political institutions of these United States, I lament that if we remove the Bible from schools that we will waste so much time and money punishing crime and taking so little pain to prevent them...” (“Use of the Bible in School,” by Dr. Benjamin Rush).
President George Washington signed Aug. 7, 1789, this constitutional public education law, which began as The Northwest Ordinance of 1787. It was to set the standard and be required to be taught in schools, these three founding essentials: religion, morality and knowledge (Prov. 9:9-11). The Northwest Ordinance, Article III, says “Religion (Christianity), morality, and knowledge, being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.” In his 1796 final address: “Of all the habits and dispositions which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.”
President Abraham Lincoln said, “The philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.”
I ask you, how would you say we are doing?
Regarding “School Choice,” if the philosophical foundation of the next school chosen is the same, can we really expect our primary objective to improve? It appears our choices are these: continue to incorporate a “secular/other religious” educational philosophy, return to the Christian educational philosophy of our founders, or return public education back to the church. Today, it is critical that we decide.
