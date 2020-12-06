Artists create their works for a variety of reasons, but among them is simply to be seen. The Covid-19 health pandemic threatened that for several local young artists whose works might not be seen this year if not for the Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center.
Local art teachers watched this year as shows were canceled left and right. So, Chisum and North Lamar high schools partnered with Paris Junior College and the museum to host a showcase and friendly competition. The pieces vary in style and medium, from prints made with Photoshop to canvases painted with painstaking detail, and judging was done in high school and college categories.
All artists whose work is now on display at the Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center are deserving of a thumbs up, and so too is the museum itself for hosting the show. How fortunate is Paris to have such a treasure?
Also earning a thumbs up this week is all who have given to The Salvation Army, Toys For Tots, the Downtown Food Pantry or any other organization that is working to ensure a happy holiday for all in our community. The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign continues now even as it works to wrap up its Angel Tree program. Thanks to the generosity of those who picked an angel tag from the trees at Walmart, children right here in our community will experience the joy of opening gifts on Christmas.
Paris Harley-Davidson on Saturday hosted its annual Toys For Tots event, and several local car dealerships served as drop-off locations. Without Toys For Tots, many children in our community might go without something that will spark their imagination. And, of course, the Downtown Food Pantry is hard at work feeding our community.
Christmastime truly is a season of giving, which often ends up being the best gift we give to ourselves.
Earning a thumbs down this week is Austin Mayor Steve Adler for his hypocrisy on following Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a Nov. 9 video, Adler urged residents to stay home to “try to keep those numbers down,” adding “this is not the time to relax.”
But Adler wasn’t at home in that video. He was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he and eight guests of his daughter’s wedding took a private jet to stay together in a timeshare. The Austin American-Statesman reported the trip, prompting the mayor to apologize for setting a poor example.
Klark Byrd
