Today is Election Day and I did not go out and vote today, because I went out and voted one day last week. This was the first time I had ever voted early, but I did it because it was important to me that my vote be counted, and from past experience, I was not willing to chance having to stand in long lines to vote today.
My choice was predicated on two things — an expected large turnout to vote and my physical inability these days to stand for long periods of time without being in pain from arthritis in both of my knees and one of my hips.
Yes, I am getting old. And yes, it sucks.
I chose to go to the early voting location — in the courthouse annex on Lamar Avenue, in the building that many of us old-timers still call the “Old Post Office” building, in the middle of a weekday morning when I hoped the line would not be excessively long. I was praying for there to be some chairs if there were long lines. There were, to my pleased amazement, but I never had to make use of any of them, because there was no line to wait in.
As I walked up to the building, there were a small number of people coming and going. It was in no way apparent whether any of these people were headed for the polls or not — they could very well have been headed to one of the other offices in the building.
In all the years I have been going into the annex building, this is only the second time I have gone into any other office but the county clerks’ office. Every other time I have voted in an election, I have gone to other polling places on election day. Early voting was held in a large room at the west end of the building. It was easy to find: I just followed the big signs.
In the room, there was a bank of seated election workers facing the door, ready to hand out the paper ballots and issue a set of perfunctory instructions. I was asked for a photo ID and to lower my face mask so they could check my face against the card. The man I spoke with was efficient and well-spoken and very easy to understand.
The voting machines were arranged in two rows down the room, facing into the center of the room. Other election workers held positions at the far end of the room, perhaps another five or six people. After receiving my ballot, I chose a voting machine and sat down to vote.
There were about a half dozen other voters scattered around the room, mostly hidden behind the little privacy cubicles in front of each machine. I chose a machine that was well away from other voters, in a bid to stay as private as possible.
The machine before me had a touch screen with simple instructions on how to go about using the thing. It was easy to read and I made my selections quite easily, really. The list of propositions to amend the city charter slowed me down a bit, though. I did not want to rush through anything and there were a lot of words to slog through.
When I finished, my ballot was printed and ejected from the machine, and I walked it to the tabulators, two machines that would read the ballot and count the votes I had cast. The volunteer manning those machines pointed out to me the numbers of votes that one machine had processed since the early voting period had begun. It was well over 2,500. I did not look at the number on the other tabulator.
All told, it took me about 15 minutes from the time I left my car until I was back in my car, with only the slightest tinge of pain in that pesky hip, and I blame that on all those steps out front of the building.
If you stood in line today to vote, and if it took an inordinate amount of time and effort to do so, let me recommend the early voting process for future elections. It was a breeze and allowed this old voter to do her civic duty with no pain or aggravation.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.