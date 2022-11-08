Boswell

Sally Boswell

Today is Election Day and I did not go out and vote today, because I went out and voted one day last week. This was the first time I had ever voted early, but I did it because it was important to me that my vote be counted, and from past experience, I was not willing to chance having to stand in long lines to vote today.

My choice was predicated on two things — an expected large turnout to vote and my physical inability these days to stand for long periods of time without being in pain from arthritis in both of my knees and one of my hips.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.