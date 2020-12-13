Given the low popularity of State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, and the state’s use of its results to grade schools and districts, don’t be surprised if you see school administrators leaping into the air and clicking their heels after the Texas Education Agency announced Thursday that students will take the annual standardized exam but results won’t be used to rate districts.
“The announcement comes as districts report alarming numbers of students failing at least one class this fall and thousands of students who have not showed up to online classes or turned in assignments,” The Texas Tribune reported.
Texas already committed to allowing elementary and middle school students who fail the exams this spring to move up to the next grade, with district permission.
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward on Monday discussed STAAR with The Paris News, saying most districts expect lower academic scores this year due to countless hours of missed school and the struggles of online learning. However, he believed students needed to take the test so districts can know where they are academically.
“I need to know where those (educational) holes are and I need to know where their weaknesses are. So STAAR tests will give me that,” Ward said. “But I don’t want the accountability (grade) that’s associated with that. I don’t want to be penalized because you’re penalizing me for a pandemic. You’re penalizing me for pandemic-caused student weakness, not necessarily the lack of work.”
Superintendents across the state share that stance. They’ve heard their teachers for months say that although districts offered online and take-home packets when schools were shuttered in March, they have noticed many students fell further behind than what would be expected during a normal summer break. While teachers are working to help students catch up, with some even taking on the challenge of learning to provide remote education, they are constantly interrupted by campus Covid-19 outbreaks that send students home to quarantine.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath was right when he said “(t)he pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders, making it far more difficult to use these ratings as a tool to support student academic growth.”
The work districts do today to mitigate the education losses during the pandemic will be reflected in future district grades. Thursday’s decision just allows them to focus on that work without worry of punishment for a pandemic out of their control.
Klark Byrd
