What is happening to our country? I don’t think I am alone in asking this question. We used to enjoy going to the movie with friends and going out to eat afterwards. No more. We have to wear a mask to grocery shop or go to Walmart. We understand these are things we have to do as good citizens to get through the current pandemic. But, what we don’t understand is what we see on the evening news on TV.
Riots, continuously, every night. I ask again, what is happening to our country? It looks to me like these riots have long since past from being about the death of George Floyd and more about trying to destroy our country. Many of the major news networks tell us that these are peaceful protests that turn violent because of police presence or the presence of federal agents. I don’t buy that.
Peaceful protesters do not throw bottles of frozen water, blind people with lasers, throw bricks, start fires, shoot commercial grade fireworks at officers, loot businesses, beat up people, and tear down historical statues. Who are these people? The answer may surprise you. A lot of them might be our kids and grandkids.
What do you think happened to all the rioters and revolutionaries from the late 1960s and early ’70s? I’ll tell you. They went through college, became teachers and worked their way into academia. They now control academia, the media and Hollywood.
When my generation went through junior high and high school, we were taught American history, world history, government, along with the three R’s. Nowadays only selected American history is taught, such as the Civil War and slavery, the Great Depression, how Americans interned Japanese American citizens during WW II and our oppression in Vietnam.
This was driven home to me last Thanksgiving as we were visiting our grandchildren in California. Our eldest grandson was in his first semester at San Diego State. A required class for first-year students was a class in diversity. I asked if I could take a look at his diversity textbook. I was appalled at what I saw. Enough so that I ordered a copy from Amazon.
It is a textbook with over 400 pages, and not one good word about America can be found.
Let me share with you some chapter titles: “Racism & White Privilege,” “Sexism,” “Heterosexism & Trans* Oppression,” “Classism,” “Religious Oppression,” “Ableism,” “Youth & Elder Oppression,” and “Social Justice Education.” Instructors in this textbook are referred to as “facilitator,” not teacher. The authors of this textbook are all from liberal academia.
Students are told that capitalism is racist and oppressive, our democracy is racist and oppressive and that the American Dream of hard work being the road to success is a “myth.” Students are encouraged to speak out if anyone has views contrary to this line of thought. My grandson tells me that the “facilitator” encourages them to participate in civic demonstrations.
If you are like me, you may have wondered why conservatives are not allowed to speak at universities and if they are, they are shouted down by a minority of hostile students. This diversity class may have a lot to do with that. In my opinion, many of the universities and colleges are out to destroy our philosophy, our culture, our history and remake us into a socialist state.
And they will succeed if we, the silent majority, don’t speak up.
