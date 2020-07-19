I’m sure the local “good ol’ boy” network is resting easier now. In keeping with Trump’s racism, the only two Hispanics in local government have been removed in the last month using the thinnest of justifications.
First, Benny Plata was forced to resign from the City Council because of comments made on social media that were taken out of context. What he said, a variation on “America, love it or leave it,” has been directed countless times by the right at anyone who disagrees with them, yet when a Hispanic says it about a black actor not from Paris, it is suddenly unacceptable.
The second case was handled a bit more discreetly, but I believe the motivation was the same. Arguably the most qualified member of the PEDC and the one who presided over the most successful period of accomplishment by the PEDC was unceremoniously removed by the “good ol’ boy” network.
One case of subtle racism might be coincidental; two is a pattern, and one that has deprived Lamar County of the very capable leadership of a highly qualified individual and of an effective City Council member.
Gary R. O’Connor
Powderly
