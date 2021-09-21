Today is the last day of another long, hot, Texas summer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean summer is over just yet.
Today’s forecast is calling for a 40% chance of rain with a high temperature of about 83 degrees and an overnight low just under 60 degrees. Personally, I am a happy camper at those numbers, but the day is not over just yet, is it? We shall have to wait and see how the weather turns out in the next few hours.
Even if it does rain today, it probably won’t last long, and it won’t make much of a dent in the overall rainfall numbers for this summer.
According to records collected here at the paper, September in Paris, Texas, is not historically known to be all that dry. Our records show the average rainfall in September is 4.42 inches. So far this month, Paris has received only 6/10ths of an inch of rain, and all of that teensy-weensy amount came on just one day, Sept. 5. That leaves us only about 10 days until the end of the month to make up the difference, something I don’t see happening, not really.
In 2020, rainfall by this time in September had totaled 42.23 inches, just over twice what we have already received this year, 26.01.
Historically, October is one of the wettest months in Paris, at 5.04 average inches. Only in May do we get more rain per month around here — 5.63 inches, according to our records. In fact, I have found a note in our records that the highest month on record for rainfall was October 1954 at 17.39 inches.
The least amount of precipitation in these parts comes in December, when our records show the average rainfall is only 2.07 inches, followed closely by the month of August, with only 2.39 inches on average.
Last month, rain fell on only seven days, for a total of just 1.9 inches of rain. The previous month, only 1.2 inches of rain were recorded here at the newspaper office.
Summer in Texas means heat, that goes without saying — of the 90 days of summer, more than 60 of them have been above 90 degrees in temperature, and the modest breaks in the heat we’ve had this year all stayed above 81 degrees and lasted no longer than four days — and as the climate grows hotter, so does the Texas summer. And dryer, apparently. Remarkably, we have recorded only one 100-degree temperature this summer, but temps in the 90s coupled with humidities almost that high have made it seem ever more miserable.
The government’s official Drought Monitor map recently released shows our area is not listed as being impacted by drought at any level, but we are down quite a bit from even last year’s precipitation levels. We still have three months to go in this year, so we could catch up. Maybe.
The Farmer’s Almanac, that venerable old standby that used to be in most every home in the country, but which more people access online these days, is predicting that the fall weather this year in Northeast Texas will be cooler and slightly more stormy for the next couple of weeks and then in October, cooler than average but also drier than average. It is also pinpointing late January as having a chance for a repeat of the bone chilling temperatures we saw last winter along with the snow, across Texas and Oklahoma, but with near normal levels of precipitation in our region.
Now, we just have to hope the state’s power grid stays up so we don’t freeze in the dark.
