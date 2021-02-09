It was time I took Toni Clem’s advice. The storied columnist who has been writing her segment, “Deja View,” in The Paris News for more than 30 years, doles out critiques and suggestions to area cinephiles each week. Even though I read her column in advance each time it comes out, I used to convince myself I didn’t have time to indulge in her suggestions — but they’re worth it.
Last week, Clem suggested the new Netflix release “The Dig,” starring Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan, and after a long day of work I plopped down on the couch and booted up the popular streaming site to give it a whirl. Clem was right. After so enjoying Fiennes’ stoic performance, I pulled up Clem’s column to see if she had any other references to his work, and sure enough, she described him as the “dashing Hungarian count” in “The English Patient,” a 1996 film that went on to rake in Academy Award nominations.
Despite the late hour, I made some more popcorn and settled in again — and boy, was she right about the “dashing” part. Having been born the year after this film was released, I wasn’t familiar with it until I read Clem’s column, and I thoroughly enjoyed Fiennes’ performance again (Thank you, Toni!). He handles the roles of a bereaved survivor and an indelicate geographer with ease, and I found myself smiling and welling up with tears a few times. I won’t lie, I found the latter rather embarrassing.
It now seems a travesty to think I only really knew this actor as Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter series — although he plays an excellent serpentine villain — but thanks to Clem, I have a new fondness and appreciation for his work.
On Sunday, I heeded Clem’s advice again. Even though I probably should’ve paid more attention to my ever-growing laundry hamper, I turned to her column again and looked for references to Mulligan’s work. Clem mentions her work in “An Education,” so I streamed the 2009 movie that put her on the map with an Oscar nomination. I was just starting middle school when the film came out and so without Clem’s mention, I probably wouldn’t have looked for it. I was wowed again by Mulligan’s performance as a bright young woman on the cusp of adulthood.
Thank you, Toni, for your recommendations and passion for cinema that has transcended the years. If you might not pick up the “Living” section of the newspaper on Sundays, I highly suggest you give it a go this week. Clem might just help you find some joy you didn’t even know existed.
