A name defines you. It says who you are, though nine times out of 10 you need an identification card of some kind to reinforce your being.
But a nickname defines how others see you. It’s said that’s how your personality is viewed by other people. And if that is really true, I should be in some kind of psychiatric study because my family, friends, co-workers, gamblers and coaches have given me many nicknames over the years.
My family fell into the unfortunate habit of calling me Davy, and one of my older cousins would sing his version of “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” when I would wander by him. It probably didn’t help that I often wore a coonskin cap and carried a toy “old Betsy.”
Even though I was a fan of Davy Crockett (the TV show from the 1950s), I didn’t like the name. It sounded like baby-talk to me the way they said “Daaaaveeeeyyyyy.”
But, sometimes nicknames are assigned to people because of physical characteristics that are opposite of what they are. You know, calling a tall person “Shorty” or a heavyset person “Tiny.”
Still, nicknames can refer to a person’s actual characteristics. I knew a tall — really tall — guy we called “Skyscraper,” and a guy who talked a lot we called “The Mouth.”
At Pietzsch Elementary, the P.E. coach incorporated my lack of height and my last name and called me “Short Change.” A lot of my friends at the time followed the coach’s lead.
In my college dorm, I had two nicknames, that I knew of anyway. Some of the guys called me “Crazy Money” because I enjoyed a good time. The other nickname was “Clean Money” because I got thrown in the showers more than anyone else in the dorm two years running. That wasn’t because I never showered; it was one of those college pranks that had to be done. Traditions, you know.
At University of Texas, I was an orientation adviser, and the first year I had the job there were five Davids working the sessions. So we all got nicknames. I was “D. Money.”
When I was covering gambling deals and tournaments in Las Vegas, poker room bosses at the Hacienda, Aladdin, Sands, Dunes, Desert Inn, Silver Bird and a few others called me “Easy Money.” The man who owned the news and public relations agency I worked for in Las Vegas called me “Cash Money.” I don’t think I ever heard my first name the two years I lived in the Nevada desert city.
I’ve also been called “Mo Money,” and in the 1980s, I could not walk into a party without someone singing or playing “Money, Money, Money, Money … Mone-ay.” I am pretty sure that lasted into the ’90s, too.
Along the way, I’ve answered to “Moneybags,” “David Dollars” and “The Banker.”
I also have a nickname that only one person has called me. Muhammad Ali called me “Little Flash” because I dodged a playful punch he threw at me.
So you can call me “Mo,” or you can call me “Easy” or “Cash,” but you don’t have to call me Mr. Money.
