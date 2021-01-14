Well, folks. It’s been a helluva ride.
Those (all six of you) who regularly read The Paper Radio probably noticed it wasn’t here last week. I had written it on Wednesday last, and Klark notified me Thursday morning that he, in good conscience, couldn’t publish a whole lot of it.
I can’t say I’m surprised, and it was not entirely unexpected.
I’ve always been a big fan of small hometown newspapers. Watching the relentless trend toward online sources for national or regional content proves that the only way a local newspaper can survive is to offer local news and locally generated content, and concentrate on doing that well. I’ve watched papers who were circling the drain miss that concept and lose by unforced error.
The first simple rule is, respect and serve your readers. Everything else follows that. The second rule is closely related. It’s unpleasant to those who are particularly ambitious, but the veritas curat is, if you’re pretty damn sure you’re the smartest person in the building when you walk in — you’re not. The third rule is also simple. Never — ever — attempt to manipulate people. It might work, and it might not. But in either case, when, (not if) they figure it out, and realize you didn’t respect them enough not to try it in the first place — you’re pooched.
And that leads me to the heart of the matter, and that’s the recent less-than-stellar fit. Wise is the man who knows when it’s time to tip his hat, say, “Adieu,” and leave the field to those better suited to the games at hand. The Paper Radio may be back here once in a while for an occasional special run, but this is the end of the line for the weeklies. It’s time to let a better fitting candidate apply their more harmonious talents to filling these column inches.
I thank and appreciate all of you more than you know. It has been my honor and pleasure to have been a part of your Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Thank you all, take care, and may your days prove three notches above everything you wanted them to be.
From the downstairs lobby here at The Paper Radio, “-30-”, and I’ll see you all a little further down the log.
