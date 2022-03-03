When the founders drafted the Bill of Rights some 240 years ago, the nation had just won a war against the world’s finest military, thanks largely to citizen soldiers armed with personal weapons.
The Second Amendment was written as a guard against future tyranny, foreign and domestic. What fantastic foresight! Because it is difficult or impossible to prove a negative, there’s no telling the number of incidents of tyranny that may have been prevented over the last 240 years.
Now, I find it interesting that the government of Ukraine is distributing firearms to its citizens so they can fight this unlawful invasion. Ukraine does not have the firearms traditions of the U.S., but I would bet it will have in the future.
I wonder what Beto O’Rourke, Chuck Shumer and Elizabeth Warren will say about that.
Jack Thomson
Reno
