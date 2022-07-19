In case you’ve been living under a rock, another Covid-19 surge is upon us.
Sitting around the office, the other day, we began to compare notes on how many local people each of us in the editorial department here at The Paris News know have come down with the virus in the last very few weeks. The total is a double handful — at least nine people from all walks of life, many of them related to one another or involved in organizations together. Over the weekend, I heard of another case, someone I know, and on top of that I also learned that four other members of my family, living together under one roof — in another state — also had the virus recently and another in that group is waiting on test results to confirm is he has been infected or not.
This thing is not going away, people.
The new variant, BA.5, is spreading fast, and since it is not exactly the same as the strains that most of those people who are already fully vaccinated and boostered against, many of those already inoculated as well as many who have already had the virus are coming down with it again.
Experts at the CDC say BA.5 is more transmissible and has shown an ability to bypass a person’s immunities and antibodies to earlier versions of the virus and infect people who ought to be immune. The experts are describing this as a “full-on” wave of infections and report they are getting reports from across the country of a million new cases a day.
Since many people in this country did — finally — see the value of immunizations in the past two-plus years of pandemic, and got the medications they needed to keep themselves from getting so sick they died from the virus, the death rate from Covid has dropped dramatically. Until recently, that is.
Death rates from Covid are going up again, as are hospitalizations, up 23 percent over the past two weeks, according to one media source.
Here in Lamar County, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District’s website, active cases of Covid as of July 5 came in at 168 cases. By the time of the next published report one week later, it had jumped to 290 cases. While there have been no fatalities reported lately around here, it is only a matter of time.
Will you be the next fatality? Will it be someone you love?
It is the nature of viruses to mutate, which means most viruses never truly go away, they can only be controlled and avoided with precautionary measures and with new vaccines as they are developed, but as pathogens that can evolve much faster than researchers can make new vaccines, it is a bit of a losing battle in the long run.
That is why it is so important to get vaccinated with the latest medicines available and to get those booster shots and why it is so vitally important to stay aware of the fact that the virus is still out there lurking and waiting to infect the unwary and those willfully blind to the danger.
We’ve learned a lot about this virus and how not to catch it. It is not fun to wear a mask, but it does make a difference, especially if you must go into crowds of strangers. It is even more effective to stay out of crowds of strangers all together, and to continue all of the personal contagion protocols that have become so familiar to all of us for the last two years — wash your hands and keep them away from your face, and stay away from those who may already have the virus.
Get vaccinated; it is not too late. Wear that mask; it is the best and easiest way to keep yourself safe from a threat that is not going to go away.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
