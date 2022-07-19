In case you’ve been living under a rock, another Covid-19 surge is upon us.

Sitting around the office, the other day, we began to compare notes on how many local people each of us in the editorial department here at The Paris News know have come down with the virus in the last very few weeks. The total is a double handful — at least nine people from all walks of life, many of them related to one another or involved in organizations together. Over the weekend, I heard of another case, someone I know, and on top of that I also learned that four other members of my family, living together under one roof — in another state — also had the virus recently and another in that group is waiting on test results to confirm is he has been infected or not.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.