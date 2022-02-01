It is heartening to hear about the efforts the city, local businessmen and taxing districts are making to address the issue of affordable housing in Paris. It’s a problem that will not get any better if ignored, but getting more new homes for sale is only part of the solution.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in Paris, the median income is just over $20,000, and median monthly rent is a little over $700 a month. That means the average person is paying almost half their paycheck on rent each month. That’s not a lot left over for things like utilities, insurance, fuel, groceries or, God forbid, things like medical costs or vital repairs.
The bigger problem is that there are very few places to rent and the shapes these places are in when they do become available.
Here at the News, we’ve had a fair amount of people cycle in and out in the last few years, and a common refrain for all these newbies is how hard it was to find a place to rent here in Paris, and how expensive they are for the size and the conditions they were in.
Without calling any names, apartments in Paris vary widely in price — and quality — from around $500 a month to well over $1,000 just for a one bedroom place. Two-, three- and four-bedroom units are priced accordingly. The problem is, there aren’t enough of any-sized apartments to go around, not at prices people can afford to pay.
My parents both worked, for as long as I can remember, but neither of them was making money hand over fist. I do not recall living in truly substandard housing as a child, but I also have no real idea of how much rent my parents paid for the places we lived. From 1964, when we came back to Texas permanently, until 1977, when I left for college in Austin, we lived in four different rent houses. The last one was owned by a member of my dad’s family, who was a building contractor and landlord of a number of rental properties across the city. My mother lived there for a number of years after I came back to Paris, four years later.
As a lifelong renter, I am well acquainted with how hard it has been over the years to find affordable housing in these parts. I have lived comfortably — for the most part — and at a reasonable cost only through luck and family connections. I have also, at times, suffered marginally-poor housing conditions because I could not afford better.
On my own in this city, I have lived in some pretty ratty places because I could afford the rent asked. I have suffered roofing leaks and bad plumbing, warped floors, poor heating, no air conditioning, vermin of several sorts and unforeseen invasions of mold that cost me several pieces of furniture and electronics.
These days, I live in a place that is comfortable, well maintained and at a price I can still afford. I shudder to think about having to move again.
The movers and shakers of Paris want the city to grow, want it to be a destination for new industries, for retirees and for students looking to gain marketable job skills, but if these new arrivals cannot find affordable, acceptable housing here, why would they move here? Why would anyone come here if they cannot find reasonable prices and livable places for themselves and their families to call home?
The Census Bureau says less than half of the houses in Paris are “owner occupied,” leaving more than half of the people here renting places to live. To ensure the growth of this city, those in charge need to find ways to encourage builders to invest in apartments for the average workers of the city, places they can afford and be safe and comfortable in, so they can be productive members of the community. They need to find ways to make Paris a home for everyone, not just the well-heeled homeowners who aren’t building in the city anyway, but out in the county.
I hope they do more than talk about the issue and actually find a way to deal with it.
