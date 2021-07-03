The renovation of City Hall became a commitment of love for Paris Finance Director Gene Anderson a decade ago when he took on the responsibility of planning and overseeing the preservation of the historical building where he has worked for the past 35 years.
His passion became evident as Anderson guided tours during the recent 100th birthday celebration of the 1920 building, then used jointly as the city’s fire station, police headquarters, jail, municipal court, city hall and water and sewer department.
Now, the three-story building houses offices for the city manager, mayor, city attorney, both finance and engineering departments as well as spacious downstairs Paris City Council chambers and a large upstairs community meeting room.
In 2006, the city decided to turn the fire station, vacated in 1997 when Station One was built on N. Main St., into City Council Chambers.
Anderson tells the story of a woman who had to be carried upstairs in her wheelchair by two firemen to attend a city council meeting. After that, meetings were held at Paris Junior College until the city decided to renovate the fire station. In 2011, the Council began allocating money to renovate the rest of the building, and Anderson became the person in charge.
Anderson credits local craftsmen Richard Hunt, Randy Pendleton and Billy Byrd for the interior renovation, explaining he would use electrical, plumbing and air conditioning contractors when needed. For exterior work, Anderson said he called in stone mason Scott Walker of Fort Worth.
Anderson received compliment after compliment during tours of the facility such as one from local resident Michael Golden who said, “I was really impressed, the way they blended the old and new. It is certainly something for the city to be proud of.”
With the renovation, Anderson certainly proved his worth as a “jack of all trades,” so to speak. When the city first began allocating money for the renovation project, Anderson served not only as finance director but also as interim city manager after the December 2010 resignation of former city manager Kevin Carruth, a position Anderson held until March 2012 when John Godwin became city manager. Anderson took over as interim again in June 2013 when Godwin became ill until Godwin resumed his duties in August the same year. Anderson again became interim in August 2019 when Godwin resigned under fire until Grayson Path became city manager in April 2020.
Despite doing triple duties during much of the time restoration was taking place, Anderson prevailed.
“This is a grand old building, and I was tickled about being able to fix it up, preserve it for maybe another 100 years,” Anderson said last week when talking about the building’s restoration and the 1920 time capsule recovered from its cornerstone.
Anderson’s passion for the building and its historical significance again became clear.
“It’s a pretty building, a combination of the modern adaptation of the classic style and Georgian colonial architecture,” Anderson said. “It’s got a majestic look to it, not a complicated design but looks dignified. Public buildings represent the people, and the people ought to have a nice building to do their public business.”
You have accomplished that for us, Gene Anderson, and we thank you.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.