How much pull do you have with Gov. Greg Abbott? How about with Sen. Ted Cruz? Rep. Pat Fallon? Can you call them up on the phone and talk to anyone besides an aide? Do you see them at church or the grocery store? Do you have any way of holding them accountable for their actions or decisions?
Unless you’re family — and even then it’s iffy — you likely have very little pull with any politician above the county level. That’s not because they’re bad people or because they’re not doing their job. It’s because they represent anywhere from hundreds of thousands of people to millions.
But down here, on the county level, your representatives, your county commissioners, are representing far fewer people. A city’s council members represent even fewer, and in some cases, a school district’s board of trustees will represent even fewer. The fewer people an elected official represents, the greater a person’s voice becomes in that representation.
That’s why local government is so very important to the fabric of our community and the fabric of our nation. And that’s why U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel’s decision to halt the enforcement of Texas’ ban on mask mandates in the state’s schools is important — it hands local control back to the local governing board. That’s where it belongs.
You may not always agree with a local governing board’s decision, but you carry a greater degree of power in the consequences of those decisions at the local level. Your vote as one of 3,000 potential voters is much more powerful than your vote as one of 17 million.
No one knows more about the needs of Red River Valley residents than the residents themselves, and local government works best when we’re all involved.
And, for those so inclined, your time to serve as one of those elected officials is even more powerful. Now is the time for those who aspire to office to register their candidacy for the 2022 elections. Check the local Elections Office website for details.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.