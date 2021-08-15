Today is the 41st day of my 90-day fitness journey, and I’m happy to say I’m still on it. The halfway point — Thursday — is in sight, as are the mental and physical changes that come with such a positive lifestyle change.
My program is mostly self-made and involves a combination of dietary changes, aerobic exercise and strength training. I don’t have a specific diet other than making sure 40% of my calories are coming from protein while 30% each comes from carbohydrates and healthy fats. For aerobic exercise, I do 15 laps — a little over 3 miles — every morning around The Paris News. For strength training, I found an app called FitBod that provides a daily regimen using body weight and weights I have available at home.
As mentioned, I’ve experienced mental and physical changes during this journey. It was the mental changes I noticed first. Friends of mine on Facebook will remember a post July 31 — day 26 — in which I talked about fending off the demons of self-doubt while doing my walks. Now, I’m not just out there for a stroll. I’m walking to get those miles done, and that means I’m pushing myself to walk as fast as possible without hurting myself. Doing that in the early morning humidity is challenging, and I would find my mind trying to bargain with my body. My brain would say, “Let’s just cut it at two miles. Two miles is good, yeah?” I never gave in, and now I’m reaping the dividends of my perseverance.
Just a few days after making that post, I started to notice I wasn’t trying to bargain with myself anymore. In fact, I was starting to push myself to see how fast I could go. I ended up walking through the insoles of my shoes and buying a new, much better pair. My 9-year-old son Charlie asked me if they would make me faster, and I told him I would find out. The next morning, I set a new personal no-run walking mile record of 12 minutes, 20 seconds. The day after that, I broke it again by hitting 12 minutes, 17 seconds.
Now I find myself looking forward to my morning walk. My body actually craves the activity it was once trying to get me to stop.
I’ve also noticed I’m no longer as sore the day or two after my strength training even though I’ve continued to go just as hard, if not harder than when I first started. I’m even using heavier weights. Don’t get me wrong, I feel it when I’ve worked a muscle group. It’s just no longer as painful in the days that follow. I think that’s a combination of diet and conditioning.
I’ll never forget the laugh I got from the Paris ISD Board of Trustees in July when I followed an extensive leg day workout with a 1.67 mile walk, all before sitting for about an hour as trustees met. After they voted to enter into executive session, I stood up to leave only to find my legs quite sore and weak. I ended up leaning against a nearby wall and asking them for a moment before moving my legs.
I’m thankful those days seem to be behind me, at least for now until I get even heavier weights to work with.
Other physical changes include a tighter belt, tighter calf areas in my jeans, increased energy and better focus.
I won’t lie, it’s a lot of work. There’s meal planning and prep, exercise planning and prep, getting up early enough to knock out the walk before work, but I’m already beginning to reap the rewards of the work I’m putting in. You could be too, if you’re so inclined. All you’ve got to do is set a goal, set a timeline and stick to it. And the cool thing? That plan works for more than just fitness.
