Many of us City of Paris retirees contacted the city manager and the City Council concerning the 2022 budget. A portion of my email follows:
“June 18, 2021: The Paris News reports another decrease in retirement benefits for Paris retirees due to an increase in water rates!”
At the time of my retirement, Dec. 31, 1997, after 40 years of service, the COLA, or cost of living adjustment, was automatic in December of each year. The last COLA was December 2008. The city manager at that time had come to Paris to sell our water to one of the Dallas area cities, so he reduced costs by removing the COLA. Our retirees in number have approached the City Council many, many times in past years, requesting that the COLA be reinstated, to no avail.
We have been told that retirees are not a priority. This from a city that prides itself on being a “retirement city.”
Many of our retirees worked when salaries were very low, so the benefit is also low. According to the Texas Municipal Retirement System, “80% of member cities provide retirees with the COLA.”
Many times it seems “participation” is of no benefit.
Maralene Rose
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.