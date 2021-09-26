If there were a giving season — around here it’s virtually all year long, but if there were a season — it would definitely be fall and winter. With the arrival of fall, several organizations are seeking the financial help they’ll need to meet their missions. Among them is the United Way of Lamar County. The goal for this year is $550,000. So far, the organization has raised $71,591.74, or 13% of the goal.
It’s a lofty goal, especially considering that one business in town usually made up 1/5th of the United Way’s campaign donations and that business is currently not operating above a skeleton crew. But if there is one area of Texas that can make it happen, it’s the Red River Valley.
Giving to United Way of Lamar County means giving to 22 partner agencies. So, no matter which local issues you want to help tackle — homelessness, food insecurity, helping children in need — giving to United Way of Lamar County will make that happen.
To learn more or to donate, visit online at lamarcountyuw.org.
Thumbs up this week too to all our area homecoming kings and queens. The wonderful memories of these crownings will last a lifetime. Congratulations as well to the royalty nominees.
Thumbs down this week to more gun violence, this time in Tennessee. This nation has seen too many people shoot others and then take their own lives. We need a way to reach these people before it gets this far.
