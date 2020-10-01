After reading Gary O‘Connor’s last article, I can only assume from his writing that he gets his news from CNN and MSNBC.
The Democratic Party is supposedly the party of “free speech.” They are, as long as your speech is in line with their thinking. If not, you are “canceled.” Cancel culture is defined as withdrawing support for someone after doing or saying something they deem offensive. I recommend that people read Candace Owens’ new book, “Blackout, How Black America can make its second escape from the Democrat plantation.”
Gary O‘Connor had a lot of big words to heap on President Donald Trump. Lets discuss that. He began with “racist.” Ask Ben Carson or Hershel Walker about that. African American unemployment under this president was the lowest in history. He siged into law permanent federal funding to historically Black colleges and universities. The White House estimates that the Opportunity Zones he set up in depressed areas have generated half a million jobs.
Next you called him a “xenophobic,” which is someone showing dislike or prejudice against people from other countries. Why this title? Because he stopped flights from China and Europe to stop the spread of Covid-19? Because he built a wall to keep out illegal immigrants and drugs?
Next you called him “homophobic,” which means he dislikes homosexual people. I guess you will have to explain that one, Gary, because I can’t find any evidence of that.
Then you mentioned his “misogynistic” policies. Misogynistic is defined as someone who despises or is strongly prejudiced against women. This is, I think, the biggest lie of all. The Office of the President alone has over 100 women in politically appointed roles. He has appointed 50 women to ambassadorial posts. Unemployment for women was the lowest in 65 years under his administration. And he will appoint a woman to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.
His comment that Trump and Attorney General William Barr are trying to make peaceful demonstration unlawful shows what little concern leftist Democrats have for law enforcement, private property or people’s safety. Are we not to believe our lying eyes when we see businesses looted, buildings burned, acts of vandalism, police injured, people beaten and attacks on federal buildings and police stations? What a coincidence all this occurs in Democrat-run cities. I heard that your peaceful protesters are threatening to burn the country down if the president dares to fulfill his constitutional duties and nominate a constitutionalist to the Supreme Court.
It is the leftist Progressive Democrats, like Gary seems to support, who are trying to change the social makeup of America. And it is obvious that you will do or say anything to gain that end. You try to shame us with history. History shows us where we are and how far we have come today because we have learned from the past. You and the leftist academia are trying to shame us for things that happened in the past. I, for one, am not going to waste time feeling guilty or apologize for things that happened before I was born. I am looking forward to helping make America’s future brighter for everyone.
I think Abraham Lincoln would be proud of the work Trump has done for the country. He loves this country just as Lincoln did. The last presidential election showed that people were tired of the leftist political elite that were running this country into the ground and sending our jobs overseas. God Bless America.
