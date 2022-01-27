Letter to the Editor

I’ve never known an angel

Who didn’t fly,

When faced with a new task,

Never questioned why.

I’ve never known an angel

Who didn’t try to help

Instead of constantly complaining

Or letting out a yelp.

I’ve never known an angel

Who wasn’t found at another’s side

Instead of making an excuse

Or trying to hide.

I’ve never known an angel

Who didn’t believe

That they were sent with a mission

…from God to achieve.

I’ve never known an angel

Who tried to fly without wings.

When the destination is reached,

It makes the soul sing.

We’ve enjoyed your grace

For many, many years

Now it’s time to move on

Live out dreams and not fears.

You’ve shown that true humility

Must not have a name or face.

But it’s to lay down your life for others,

So that they can reach home base.

You’ll continue with good works

No matter where you go

You’ll make the world of a difference

With the good deeds that you sow.

Mary Brown

Paris

