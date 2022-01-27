I’ve never known an angel
Who didn’t fly,
When faced with a new task,
Never questioned why.
I’ve never known an angel
Who didn’t try to help
Instead of constantly complaining
Or letting out a yelp.
I’ve never known an angel
Who wasn’t found at another’s side
Instead of making an excuse
Or trying to hide.
I’ve never known an angel
Who didn’t believe
That they were sent with a mission
…from God to achieve.
I’ve never known an angel
Who tried to fly without wings.
When the destination is reached,
It makes the soul sing.
We’ve enjoyed your grace
For many, many years
Now it’s time to move on
Live out dreams and not fears.
You’ve shown that true humility
Must not have a name or face.
But it’s to lay down your life for others,
So that they can reach home base.
You’ll continue with good works
No matter where you go
You’ll make the world of a difference
With the good deeds that you sow.
Mary Brown
Paris
