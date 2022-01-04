It took almost two years, but my family has finally been directly affected by Covid-19.
A young member of my family who lives in another Texas town has been diagnosed with Covid-19. It does appear she has a mild case, with a sore throat, a runny nose, a cough and she was running a fever, but that has passed, and all of her family here in Paris are on tenterhooks, waiting and hoping she will not develop any of the other more serious symptoms, the ones that put people into hospitals. So far, she’s good.
We are also concerned for the child’s mother. She is the child’s primary caregiver and lives in the same house with her, so we are worried she will catch it, too, which seems most likely, given the proven track record of the latest variant. Momma cannot afford to miss work. She has a good job, but she has been with her current employer for a short time, so calling in sick could lead to repercussions, and that could be catastrophic for a single mom in the big city.
We got this news just two days after Christmas, when a number of people in my own family had gathered together to celebrate the holiday. One person at that gathering, my sister, had been in contact with our young relative a full seven days before she started to show symptoms, so, of course, she was apprehensive and immediately doubled her efforts to remain isolated until she’s sure she has not been exposed to the virus.
What that means for me is I have not been directly exposed to the virus, and my chances are limited that I will contract it. Still, I worry.
This is not the first time I’ve been even remotely in the chain of contagion since the pandemic began, but those times have been few and far between. As soon as the pandemic began, I masked up. I got vaccinated very soon after the shots were available, and I have steadfastly stayed away from public places as much as I possibly could. Yes, I go to the grocery store and to the pharmacy, but I am masked. For close to two years, I have cooked and eaten meals at home, or I have picked up meals from drive-thru windows to take home or back to the office.
Here at The Paris News, work went on as usual. We’ve had only one person sick from the virus. We did have people who reported they had been exposed during their off-work hours, by relatives, and they chose to isolate and missed a number of days of work, but we have had only one employee who did catch the virus. She was in the habit of getting tested regularly and was gone on Christmas vacation when she first showed symptoms. She took a few extra days off to get over the virus, before coming back to work, so no one here at the paper was exposed.
In 2020, the holidays for me were quiet, spent all alone at home. My sister cooked and sent over plates of holiday fare, but we did not see one another at all. I barely opened the door to accept the bags of plastic containers that contained the food she cooked at home. I got on Facebook and sent messages to my family, sure, but I was all alone.
This year, bolstered by two vaccinations, my sister and I attended a Christmas Brunch at another relative’s house. Two days later, my sister heard that our little relative was ill with the virus.
I panicked. I called my doctor’s office seeking information and guidance. I was told unless I developed symptoms, there was really no need to test. The nurse assured me the timeline I described to her made her believe we needn’t worry, but that caution was always a smart decision.
So, here I sit, waiting on news about people I love, waiting to hear if they are sick. If my sister develops Covid, it is likely she exposed me to it. Tis a wonderful way to celebrate the New Year.
