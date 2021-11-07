As part of Southern Newspapers Inc., The Paris News undergoes an annual editorial review process. There are 20 review criteria, and they include different facets of the printed newspaper, the website and our magazines like Paris Life, Inspire Health and so on.
We recently received this year’s evaluation results, and the marks are good. The feedback gave the editorial department plenty to think about, and since there’s always room for improvement, we’ve created a betterment plan based on the evaluation. What that means for you, the reader, is there are changes coming to your newspaper.
One of the most prominent issues in our evaluation was print reproduction. For months, our print reproduction was plagued by poor registration and overinking. Some of that — a good portion, really — was because the press was in need of repair and maintenance. The Paris News has invested in those repairs, and while a few of the press units are still waiting to undergo maintenance, the majority of units have the necessary parts to print with better quality.
Another topic in the evaluation also discussed during an editorial summit in late October regards police reports, in particular the printing of people’s names when they’re arrested in our community. Now, for longtime readers of the newspaper, it’s a no-brainer: If someone is arrested, a consequence is their name and charge will appear in the newspaper. It can potentially appear in two places in The Paris News: For The Record on the Daily Briefings page (the Lamar County Jail Booking report) and in the Paris Police Department briefs. Much of the discussion in late October focused on one thing: Is there follow-up for every named arrest printed in the newspaper? The answer is no, and the reason is two-fold. First, many cases involve drug possession or other lesser charges, and defendants often plead to a lesser charge, receive probation and are released. Second, no small community newspaper has the editorial department staff to constantly sit in on court hearings for every defendant.
Let’s face it — that’s unfair. It’s unfair to those who are arrested that their name and charge appear in the paper, but if the charges are dismissed or they enter a plea agreement on a lesser charge, there’s no follow-up. Going forward, The Paris News will print only the names of those accused of high-level or heinous crimes such as murder or child sexual assault. These are cases we still cover from arrest to jury verdict. We’ll still print the Paris Police Department briefs, but they’ll be edited to remove names unless it meets the above criteria. Mugshots also will only be printed if the defendant’s name is printed. The Paris News stopped posting mugshots online for cases below the above criteria about a year ago.
Other changes include no longer having a dedicated “Faith” page next to the “Church Directory” page. It reached a point in August where so few community churches submitted content that the page contained more regular news than anything related to churches. We will continue printing any service announcements, stories or photos submitted by local churches on Thursdays. It would be marvelous to find a church leader or two who would provide a weekly commentary. (Hint, hint.)
Speaking of commentary, with the retirement of longtime Paris News outdoors writer Jim Blassingame, we’re looking for someone to write about local lake conditions and fishing. Jim provided a much beloved service, and we certainly want to keep that going.
As always, thank you for reading. We hope these changes will help us to focus more on the content that readers want and need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.