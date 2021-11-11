They are around us all the time. They’re the postal workers delivering our mail. They’re store managers where we shop. They’re even newspaper carriers delivering to your home. They are our nation’s veterans, and their service to this country doesn’t end when they retire.
Our local communities are rich with Americans who pledges their lives to defending all that we hold dear. The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial is a beautiful testament to that fact. It was created to honor all veterans who sacrificed for this country, who served in war and peace and who are currently serving in the armed forces. The memorial is also home to several educational displays that are not to be missed.
Americans enjoy many, many freedoms, all of which have been fought for and protected by our current and retired military members. Our gratitude should be as large as their sacrifices.
The nation has long recognized that when its sons and daughters raise their hands to pledge themselves to America’s defense, they are making a sacrifice. Veterans Day has been an annual observance on Nov. 11 since President Gerald Ford sign it into law, but its roots go deeper than that.
In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, to “be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory…” Over time, the day became known as Veterans Day, and it became a day to be filled with pride in the heroism of those who served the country. The observance was briefly moved to Oct. 25 until Ford’s signature on that 1978 law.
And the contributions of veterans go far beyond their service uniform. They bring their experience and expertise home, and they use it to strengthen our communities. They become business owners, volunteers, first responders and community leaders.
Veterans, we thank you for all you’ve done to make this country great. Now and always.
Klark Byrd
