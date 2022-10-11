I have been watching both horror and sci-fi movies all my life. I hope those of you out there are bright enough to know that doesn’t mean I started watching those movies in the baby nursery at St. Therese Hospital in Beaumont shortly after birth.
No, it was much later when I was five and got to be horrified by King Kong.
Since that time I have enjoyed and, sometimes suffered through, many ’50s scare-tactic sci-fi movies and the slasher movies of later decades that took the place of the truly excellent monster movies of the ’30s, ’40s and ’60s. I like to watch especially during October when it starts getting dark early and the warm days of summer turn into dreary nights where things go bump.
Some of my all-time favorites from the ’50s — and there are many — are “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “Forbidden Planet,” “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” “The Fly,” “The Blob” and “House of Wax.”
But not all of them were gems.
Some were so bad, but I kept watching thinking they would get better.
Take “Robot Monster;” it has to be one of the most incredibly bad movies ever that people were asked for money to see.
Near the start of the movie, two kids, Johnny and his younger sister, have stumbled upon two scientists in a cave when the kids’ older sister and mother show up to get them to take a nap. The scene fades to them sleeping and Johnny wakes up and runs back to the cave. There is a clap of thunder and lightning flashes and Johnny falls to the ground apparently unconscious.
Then a flashing ball of light falls from the sky and then, for not a single reason I can think of, two lizard-like creatures are fighting. Then, even more bizarrely, two triceratops are briefly shown. Johnny regains consciousness and out walks the cheapest looking alien ever.
Someone said grab that gorilla costume and stick that old-timey underwater helmet on and poof we have our alien.
We learn the aliens are there to take over the world and thought they had killed everyone on Earth. But they missed six people. One of the aliens tells the few there is no escape from me. So we know it can only get worse for the few on the planet, The views are in for a similar fate. But in the end was it all Johnny’s dream or is that nightmare, you will just have to endure if for yourself.
Another exceptionally bad movie offering from the sci-fi movie vault is “Beast with a Million Eyes.”
The beast is an alien from a planet somewhere out there. It feeds on brains. It and others like it are about to run out of brains on their planet so they are going to take over Earth to eat all the brains.
The actors were all honor graduates of the U.R. Wooden School of Acting.
But the reason I really didn’t care for the movie is, spoiler alert, the “beast” didn’t have a million eyes and it didn’t even have a physical form. It had to take on the form of another being.
That was a major bummer.
Yet another silly monster movie from the ’50s is “The Giant Gila Monster.” It was filmed in Texas and takes place in a rural town that is not in the desert. One of the producers was Ken Curtis, yes, the guy from “Gunsmoke.”
Now I know it is just a movie and movies aren’t real. But, they could have paid a little more attention to details in this one.
Details like gila monsters live in deserts, but not deserts in Texas.
But the biggest detail is the lizard they filmed isn’t even a gila monster, it is a beaded lizard.
Mind you, I am not recommending you watch any of these movies unless you like to laugh at something so awful.
There is one movie that is also on YouTube that is a real treat and should be watched by anyone who appreciates a parody.
It is a takeoff of those ’50s sci-fi movies and is a hoot.
It was made sometime this century, but you would swear it was filmed in the ’50s.
The plot, like so many of the sci-fi movies of that decade, revolves around creatures bent on taking over Earth.
And get this, they are sea creatures that wonder about on land, in fact the movie title is “Sea Creatures from Outer Space.”
The dialog is dubbed to give it that extra cheesy factor.
One of the evil creatures is Divamaye that is a man in bad female drag, at least I hope it was a man in drag.
The beast of infinite wisdom is an oversized chimp-looking character and he is the hero of the picture.
The dialogue is as dry as Paris has been for the past month and the delivery is even more wooden as that of “Beast with a Million Eyes” ever thought about being.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.