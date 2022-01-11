One of the little things I do most days in the morning as I am getting ready to leave the house for the day is to consult a set of rune stones I picked up years ago at a Renaissance festival held in Waxahachie each year since 1981.
The runes are symbols denoting 25 basic concepts, such as strength, change, growth and protection and are carved into small, polished black stones, all about the size of my thumbnail, all of them roughly oval in shape and flatter than they are rounded. I keep them in the bag they came in, a cotton cloth fashioned into a pouch with grosgrain ribbon serving as drawstrings. The bag hangs from a little nail driven into the headboard of my bed, in reach of where I sit each morning as I am putting on my socks or fastening my watch band.
Drawing a rune stone has become a part of my morning routine, one I hardly even think of anymore; it’s just one of those things I do at the beginning of the day, like brushing my teeth and tucking that spare change on the dresser into my pocket.
The only reason I stopped this morning to consider them at all was that I clumsily dropped the bag on the floor and had to get down on one knee to reach under the edge of the nightstand to retrieve it, an action I’m not at all happy to have to perform at any time these days, much less early on a cold January morning when my joints are still protesting having to get out of bed at all.
Groaning at the pull on my arthritic hip, I sat back down on the side of the bed and turned my attention to the bag of rocks in my hand.
I’ve never been that much of a believer in things like fortune telling or prognostication and such as that, so the very idea of me casting a rune might seem alien to some who know me. That is not really why I do this little thing most mornings for the last three decades or so. I do it because it gives me a place to begin each day, a thought to focus on, a direction in which to send my thoughts.
When I wake up each morning, usually, my first thoughts are of what I have to do, the tasks ahead of me, which is usually what I have ahead of me at work. Some days, it’s more personal. I run through it all as I am eking out that last precious few minutes of bed rest, snug under the covers, before I reach out to turn off the alarm clock.
The process of getting up in the morning and getting prepared to meet the day can be daunting. I know it is for me sometimes.
The time it takes me to reach for those runes, to draw one and look closely at it and compare it to the scrap of paper with the meaning of each symbol written on it, is negligible, a few seconds at most, but those few seconds are like a deep breath before the plunge into the cold water of my day.
Take today’s rune, “warrior.” As I meditated on the concept of the word, I cast my mind on what there was to do ahead of me and how being a warrior could affect the events ahead of me. I saw I had to fight against the urge to slack off at work, to call in sick and just stay home, to battle on when my joints were telling me to just stay where I am, they can make it through the day without you at work, you know. I made the decision to reach for those medications, to arm myself against my body’s aches and to march into the fray of my life once more.
Lots of people do something very similar each day, using lots of different means of focusing their thoughts and energies and motivating themselves to face the world. Mine’s a bag of rocks, but, hey, it works for me.
