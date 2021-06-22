Government bodies in Texas are required by law to host public hearings prior to the adoption of fiscal year budgets. The requirement is meant to increase government transparency and ensure the public has a say in how tax dollars are spent.
This is the time of year that area school districts are setting their upcoming fiscal year budgets — and they are largely doing so with many unknowns. A certified property tax role is not expected from the Lamar County Appraisal District until July, the amount of funding the district can expect from the state will not be known until a Texas Comptroller report in January 2022, and a maximum state-mandated tax rate for maintenance and operation is not expected until August.
Despite the difficulties, public school boards are hosting public budget hearings, allowing anyone to speak up, on the record, with any concerns they may have. Unfortunately, as has been the trend of recent years, the public has been absent. Where are the concerned taxpayers who believe their school district’s tax rate is too high? Where are the voices that raise all kinds of hell on social media about classroom defunding?
The time to raise concerns about how your school district is spending tens of millions of dollars is not in August as the school year starts and parents flock to stores to buy school supplies. It’s in June when your school district opens the floor to the public for input on its budget.
A common complaint to explain the lack of public attendance is meeting times. All Red River Valley school boards meet in the evening, near supper time, and the meetings are hardly as thrilling as the latest show or movie on Netflix. But guess what — attendees do not need to stay for the whole meeting. You are free to give your two cents and leave.
Make the time to attend a public hearing because people who do not show an interest in their government are people who will be ruled by their government’s interests. Make government participation a priority. It’s your money they’re spending.
Klark Byrd
