When my husband and I moved just outside Blossom in 1974, Leon Anderson was one of the first people we met. He owned the Blossom Superette grocery store, where he served as a greeter for the community, always welcoming and willing to lend a helping hand.
Leon left this world for a better place last week, and he will be missed. I understand from visiting with those who knew him much better than I did that he was a great family man who loved the outdoors and readily shared his knowledge about fishing and hunting. He loved his grandchildren and spent many an hour teaching them and their friends not just about fishing and hunting, but about life in general.
The Blossom Superette was a busy place, and you could depend on Leon being behind the meat counter in the back most days where he served up the best cuts of fresh meat butchered right there in the store. He also served some of the best sandwiches, if my memory serves me correctly.
John Aubrey Mayes probably knew Leon about as well as anyone, having been his closest fishing buddy after Mayes and his wife moved to Blossom from Bogata in 1975. As with most newcomers, Mayes met Leon at the Superette, and the two developed a friendship.
“He was the best friend ever,” Mayes said. “He would do anything for his friends or for a stranger, either way.”
Sometime in the early 1980s, Leon sold the Superette and opened Anderson Candy Co. after buying a secret peanut confection recipe from Dan Hearn, who’d been making the soft-textured Hearn’s Peanut Patty since the 1940s. Leon first made the candy at home, cooking two batches daily, according to a 2006 story in The Paris News. As sales increased, he built the current facility on Front Street in Blossom and renamed the candy “Anderson’s Peanut Rounder.”
Mayes described his friend as “a quiet type person who loved to figure things out.”
“He built every machine in his candy store,” Mayes said.”Anything that broke, he loved to tear it down and put it back together and make it work again. He was that way by fishing and was that way about hunting. Pretty much anything he was doing, he could pretty much just study it and figure it out himself.”
Leon impacted the lives of many young men, including two I visited with in preparation for this tribute — Jason Bounds and Jeff “Wheezy” Morrison — both successful Blossom entrepreneurs who give credit to Leon for being a role model when they were growing up.
Bounds talked about the times his father, Delbert Bounds, and Leon would take boys on hunting trips, not only for them to experience mother nature at its finest but to instill in them the importance of hard work and commitment.
“He was patient and he was gracious with no expectation of anything in return,” Bounds said. “He believed in hard work, love of country and love of freedom. He was a problem solver, and there was no problem too big no matter what time day or night it would occur, he would patiently work through it until it was finished. He was a true entrepreneur and believed you needed to play the cards dealt you, and if it didn’t work out, try something else.”
Morrison said he has tried to pattern himself like the men he respected while growing up in Blossom — this dad, Harold Morrison, Loyd Sessums, Carl Boren, Harold Blackburn and the Dorries men.
“I watched them support the community, be involved in local organizations, sponsor ball teams, coach and just serve the community,“ Morrison said. “Leon was one of those men. Those are the guys who deserve plaques and monuments as true cornerstones of our little community.”
Leon leaves a legacy in the community he loved.
As Bounds said, “Leon was everybody’s friend, and everybody who knew him cared for him.”
