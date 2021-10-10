A “fantastic night,” that’s how Johnny Williams with the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial described the foundation’s fundraiser Oct. 2. The event featured country star Neal McCoy and returning musicians Kristyn Harris and Haley Sandoz. None of the entertainers disappointed the more than 750 people in attendance. Thumbs to the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial group responsible for the evening, to the entertainers and to the attendees. The silent auction brought in $40,250 — a record. All of it will go to support our beautiful memorial to the men and women who have served this country.
Thumbs up as well to Ramseur Baptist Church for its milestone 100 year anniversary. The church celebrated with appearances from past leaders and memories of the faithful through the years. The church also earned state recognition from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature. The church also received a flag that flew over the state Capitol.
Thumbs up too this week to the crew behind the Red River Valley Fair. This year’s event had its share of obstacles, including some rain, but executive director Steve Tucker oversaw a successful, family-friendly fair to be proud of. Surely longtime fair executive director Rita Jane Haynes was looking down and smiling on this wonderful event.
This week’s thumb’s down goes to bullying in schools. The matter has drawn national attention after a fight led to a shooting at Timberview High School. The suspect’s family says he was bullied, which led to a poor decision involving a gun. It’s a situation that’s popped up throughout America too often. School officials must take bullying seriously, and act with haste. Doing so may save lives.
