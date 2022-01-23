After years of division, our community seemingly is getting its ducks in a row.
Nothing is more noticeable than the efforts shown by city leaders of late working on a unified marketing plan, a combination of efforts by the City of Paris, the Paris Economic Development Corp. and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce to develop a branding, or vision, for the city to use in economic development activities.
To be headed by a group of professionals in the field, the process will include several opportunities for public input as a plan is put in place to showcase all the things about this community that make Paris and Lamar County a good place to invest, to live in and to work.
It was refreshing to sit in on discussion at a Paris Economic Development Corp. meeting last week attended by not only all seven economic development board members but also Paul Allen of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Pam Anglin of Paris Junior College and city representatives including City Manager Grayson Path, Assistant City Manager Robert Vine, Mayor Paula Portugal, Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes and Councilor Clayton Pilgrim.
Among key decisions made, to include the purchase of 177 acres of land north of Kimberly-Clark and across from the Gene Stallings Business Park on Southwest Loop 286 and the approval of an incentive proposal for an industrial prospect, the board received a report on the marketing plan.
Nine companies that responded to a request for proposals for work on the branding project have been narrowed to two by a steering committee made up of representatives from each entity involved to include Path, Hughes and Mihir Pankaj from the City of Paris, Allen, Jay Hodge and Vicki Ballard from the chamber and from the economic council, executive director Maureen Hammond, and directors Dr. A.J. Hashmi and Steven Terrell.
At the conclusion of her report, Hammond praised the collaboration of all three entities before Chairman Josh Bray asked if either Hashmi or Terrell would like to comment. Terrell spoke first.
“Our community should be really proud to see such a great cross-sectional group of people come together and really be on the same page as we move forward,” Terrell said. “I am thankful to be part of the group, and I’m excited to see the outcome of this.”
It was multiple-term PEDC director and former Paris Mayor Hashmi who nailed the collaboration for what it means to the community.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a collaboration between the city, the PEDC and the Chamber,” Hashmi said. “It was absolutely fabulous with all three entities working very well together. I want to give a lot of credit to Maureen because I’ve never seen the PEDC director, the City Council people and the Chamber being on the same page. “So I give her a lot of credit but I don’t want to take credit away from the others.”
It was more than exciting for me to hear so much enthusiasm about where Paris leadership is today compared to the past coming from such a respected community leader. Thank you, Dr. Hashmi, for voicing your observations. I could not agree with you more.
