For all that Northeast Texas has to offer, there is something missing — an important something when it comes to training the next generation. We’re talking about widespread broadband internet access.
The issue took center stage in March when school districts attempted to conduct remote education as the Covid-19 pandemic set in. School officials quickly learned there were hundreds of students who lived in homes without a device to access the remote education websites or without access to the internet.
The problem extends beyond family means, beyond whether or not a household subscribes to internet service. In many cases, officials learned, there’s simply no infrastructure to deliver internet access.
Local school districts have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars since the end of the 2019-20 school year to prepare for what many hope to avoid — another school building shutdown as the pandemic continues.
Recently, State Rep. Gary VanDeaver lamented the lack of internet infrastructure in rural areas and the state’s lack of funding for rural schools to have already purchased the necessary equipment to have been prepared. Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones noted that high-speed internet and telecommunications access is as vital as water and electricity, yet the federal and state government have cut technology funding for public schools, including the E-Grate federal program that used to pay up to 80% of schools’ and libraries’ telecommunication and high-speed internet access and the state’s Technology Allotment, which allocated funding for rural school districts to modernize and expand their technology infrastructures.
Today’s world is built on a foundation of the internet. Everything from school registration to job applications are online. Entire degrees can be earned through remote education available online.
With lawmakers looking to return to Austin in January, now’s a good time to contact them and ask that they provide the funding that schools can use to appropriately prepare children for the future.
Klark Byrd
