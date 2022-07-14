After experiencing a nice respite from active Covid infections in late May and early June, we have seen a return of active Covid infections in our community. As of July 13, our active cases were at 260. After being at 0-1 for several weeks, local hospitalizations are up to 4-5, with patients with acute Covid not as sick as they have been in the past. Many employees at hospitals have been out with active Covid cases, which does reduce hospital capacity, even though beds are not filling with ill Covid patients.
Omicron BA.5 is the dominant variant reported in the US. We do not have variant testing in Lamar County, but our activity does tend to follow state and national trends. This variant is infecting vaccinated people and people with prior infections, but is a much milder infection overall. Our CDC rate is still rated as low, but this is based mostly on hospitalization rates, and does not reflect the high community case rate.
Over two years, we have learned many things about Covid. One is that very few medicines help very much. If you have Covid, you do not need to take a cocktail of steroids, vitamins, and antibiotics. Particularly with these recent variants, over the counter cold and flu medications are adequate for treatment. The only effective treatment and prevention of severe Covid across all strains has been found to be vaccination against the virus. Vaccination has had a profound benefit to individuals, keeping them from getting very ill if infected, and to communities, preventing the spread of the virus.
A recent study reported that in the first year of vaccine rollout, the vaccine saved 19-20 million lives worldwide. A new booster that integrates Omicron variant immune targets is planned for the fall, and should help with improving immunity to the latest mutations. The CDC is recommending a test and treat strategy for high risk people, where people automatically are prescribed Paxlovid pills when test positive for Covid.
There have been findings of Covid “rebound” after using these pills — it is thought that the antiviral medication works quickly against the virus, which reduces the immune response, which leaves some virus still present, and then when off the medication, the virus duplicates again and the infection “rebounds”.
I have not felt strongly about using Paxlovid with this recent surge since the symptoms are generally mild, even in unvaccinated and previously uninfected people.
One thing that has stayed the same through the pandemic is that wearing a mask and distance from other people does prevent spread of this mainly airborne disease. We don’t need to wash our groceries or our mail, but it is a good idea when we have high community prevalence, to break out the paper surgical masks again and wear them until the rate of infection decreases. If you are exposed to someone with Covid, it is recommended to wear a mask for 10 days until you see if you develop symptoms. If you have Covid, you should still quarantine for at least 5 days, and wear a tight fitting mask when returning to work for at least five days more to prevent spread. While the illness is mild, we still don’t know all the long term consequences. People with Covid have been found to have brain, heart, and clotting issues for months after even a mild infection.
It is best not to get Covid if you can help it, and you can help it by wearing a mask, especially in crowded indoor spaces. We can work together to keep ourselves and our community safe.
