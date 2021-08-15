When The Paris News spoke with Paris Regional Medical Center CEO Steve Hyde on Monday, one of the questions asked was whether the hospital could seek additional health care help from the state, as it did when extra nurses were sent during the January/February Covid-19 surge. The state was saying the help would not be available this time around, Hyde said, just hours before Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight this third wave of the disease. Abbott’s request came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raises tents to accommodate their Covid-19 overflow, The Texas Tribune reported. It also came as the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in PRMC reached 28, up from two just two weeks ago.
Not only does Abbott’s decision to finally seek help get a thumbs up, but so too does his decision to direct the state health department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to open additional Covid-19 antibody infusion centers to treat patients not needing hospital care and expand Covid-19 vaccine availability to the state’s underserved communities.
Thumbs up as well to the attendees of the Affordable Housing Panel, a discussion jointly hosted by The Paris News and the United Way of Lamar County. The panel comes on the heels of the three part series “No Place to Call Home,” that delved into the lack of affordable housing in Paris, why more development isn’t happening and how local wages are not keeping up with rising rents. The panel featured nonprofit leaders, local real estate agents and property owners, developers, the City of Paris and state Rep. Gary VanDeaver.
The panel was one of several discussions that will be taking place, with the City of Paris planning its own forum in October. Thursday’s panel did a great job of voicing the issue, the concerns and possible solutions. Housing is a complex issue, and no solution will present itself overnight. But there’s no time like the present to get the ball rolling.
This week’s thumbs down goes to the state’s anti-mask mandate. Texas is a state that prides itself on local control, where local officials who are in the thick of things can make the best decisions for their communities. State officials take glee in ripping that local control away, only to tearfully plead with the public to be on their side when the federal government does it to them. Going after school districts in Covid-19 hot spots that mandate mask wearing is wasting precious time and resources while we’re still in the middle of a health pandemic that is claiming lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.