Give both a thumbs up and a thumbs down to City Manager Grayson Path and Paris City Council. That’s a thumbs up to the city manager for a successful first year in office, and a thumbs down to both him and the City Council for keeping the public in the dark for more than eight months on an audit of the controversial $24 million water and sewer contract with Oscar Renda Contracting.
In his first year as city manager, Path should be congratulated for weathering a stormy year as he faced several key departmental retirements and resignations, successfully filling the position of fire chief, police chief, EMS director and public works director. He deserves credit for delaying the appointment of a city engineer until the right person comes along, and for filling the gap with the services of Hayter Engineering, a respected and proven local firm.
In addition to key appointments, add to Path’s load the ongoing Oscar Renda contract, which wraps up the $45 million water and sewer replacement project approved by voters in a 2013 bond election, Love Civic Center renovations, and plans and financing for a $60 million reconstruction of the city’s wastewater plant. All the above he and the council accomplished during the coronavirus pandemic, which remains the greatest threat to our way of life since World War II. Going forward, it’s not surprising Path’s 2021-22 budget includes the addition of an assistant city manager.
The proposed budget is meticulous in detail, and his presentation at a budget workshop garnered nothing but praise from all seven council members for both its detail and for Path’s effort to bring the salaries of city positions, especially those in the fire and police departments, to a competitive level in order to retain and attract highly qualified people. During his presentation, Path made it clear that his salary is not included in a pay increase. And he credited City Finance Director Gene Anderson for his assistance in preparing the budget.
The proposed $47.3 million operational budget comes with a supporting tax rate of 45.373 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease of 2.7 cents from the prior year rate, but one that brings a 3.5% increase in the general fund revenue, the highest amount allowed by state law without voter approval. The budget is balanced, using roughly $343,000 from the general revenue fund balance. Public hearings on both the proposed budget and tax rate are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Path and the council got a thumbs down for going behind closed doors at a meeting last week to discuss the Oscar Renda contract after Public Works Director Michael Smith brought the council, and the public, up to date on the near-completed project, the first public report in the past eight months. The council used an Open Meetings executive session ruling that allows an attorney to meet with a client in private, although that provision of the Texas Rules of Professional Conduct of the Texas Bar Association clearly conflicts with the Texas Open Meetings Act. Unfortunately, this allows the City Council to meet behind closed doors on just about any subject, which clearly circumvents the public’s right to know.
