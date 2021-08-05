Today’s column will be a hodgepodge of stuff that has floated across my screen.
Well, so far, I am unimpressed with the people behind “Jeopardy!”
After a major online campaign to get LeVar Burton to be the next “Jeopardy!” host, he finally got a guest spot. It was a little rough at first, but of the hosts, I think he is the best who has shown actual enthusiasm for the show.
And now, the news has been announced that the frontrunner to take over for Alex Trebek is a guy named Mike Richards. Richards has experience in the field, since he was a co-executive producer of “The Price is Right” for many years, but I just can’t believe they went with a white guy who nobody outside of the industry has heard of over LeVar Burton.
Y’all, as a follow-up to Sally’s column on Tuesday, please get vaccinated. Anybody who is over the age of 12, please, please get vaccinated. There are so many people out there who can’t for various reasons, like some people with certain conditions, like children under 12, and now we have this delta variant that is leading the pack in new cases. And there’s the shocking news that the people dying from Covid are the people who have not been vaccinated against the respiratory disease.
By remaining unvaccinated, it gives the virus an opportunity to mutate into something even worse than what it is. A lot of examples I’ve seen in the news are things like smallpox and polio. We never had to reach natural herd immunity on either because of mass vaccinations. My mother has a scar from the smallpox vaccine, and I do not. And the reason I do not have that small, circular scar is because she got vaccinated.
So, in a big blast from the past, I saw where Paris Hilton now has her own cooking show on Netflix. I don’t know what the premiere date is, but I will not be watching, just like I didn’t watch her previous television work, such as “The Simple Life.” I cannot believe she has somehow still managed to wedge her way into a headline. I also do not want to watch her cook. Can we just stop with the celebrities getting cooking shows? Unless you are somebody who is actually a chef or in the industry, and I mean the food industry, not Hollywood, can we stop giving them cooking shows?
Simone Biles got bronze last week for her performance in one competition at the Olympics, and I bet after everything she’s been through with the Tokyo Olympics, she is extremely proud of that bronze. As she should be. She prioritized her mental health, which is extremely important, especially in a top athlete, took some time off, cheered and supported her fellow teammates, and went back out there when she was ready, not when other people said she should be ready.
