I read Sally Boswell’s commentary on career politicians. They are completely different than what President Donald Trump is.
Yes, Trump is an old white man, like Joe Biden, but the difference is between the two, Trump went into office as an outsider and tried to correct what was going on in the swamp that was made by career politicians.
First, Trump is not a sorry excuse for a president. He didn’t seek riches; he already had money. He sought to make America a better place to live by helping the working class to keep more of their hard-earned money by cutting taxes and by building the military to make our country safe from enemies.
Yes, he made some mistakes in his life like we all do, but compared to Biden, some would think Trump is a saint. He did not take the job to bilk people. Yes, he used Twitter too much, and yes, he was sometimes arrogant, but wouldn’t you be if you were hounded and cursed every day by the fake news, Democrats and some Republicans-in-name-only. It’s been that way every day since he came off the elevator to be sworn in for four years.
Biden is so corrupt he built his fortune as a career politican by leveraging his office to make millions for his family and for himself. If people ever got away from CNN, ABC, CBS, MSNBC, PBS, Facebook, Google, etc., they would probably have known the assertions of Biden’s corruption in Ukraine, Russia, China and others. Have you ever asked yourself why they’re all against Trump?
Trust me, we could have a president that could be compromised by China and others. If Trump was so corrupt, why didn’t the FBI, Justice Department and all Democrats find any guilt? They spent around $40 million of taxpayer dollars and nothing happened.
Taxes will go through the roof. Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security will be eliminated, and that still won’t be enough. The country will be completely bankrupt and we will all be living in poverty except the career politicians. Mark my words, the career Democrats will try to do this, but hopefully the Republicans get the Senate. Maybe they can slow it down.
Climate change has been predicted as gloom and doom for the last 50 years. China and India are the biggest polluters in the world. It’s going to take the whole world. How will that help us by going broke?
Trump has done more for African Americans, Latinos and others by having the best economy ever. Before Covid-19, stock markets were at their record high, 401Ks were better than they’ve ever been and gas was $2 a gallon.
Boswell says Biden means to serve the people of this country. What has he done in the last 48 years for her to say that? She says what matters most is a woman of color advancing — would she vote for Candace Owens or other conservative women of color? I think not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.