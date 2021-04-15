They are usually your first point of contact in an emergency, and a lot of times you never see them, but they are the ones working behind the scenes to ensure help is on the way.
They are your emergency services dispatchers.
This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week, a time to celebrate these often unsung heroes who not only work to ensure public safety, but also the safety of those in the field responding to emergencies. They’re considered the first “first responder,” yet they often never know how a situation ended as they turn their attention to the next call.
“We’re the voice in the dark, behind the scenes,” Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Communications Supervisor Taneesha Edwards told The Paris News in November 2018. “We’re the first calm voice a person hears when they’re in trouble.”
Lamar County commissioners recognized dispatchers in their cities and county this week with a proclamation recognizing their important work. Further, they continue to support that work with much needed upgrades to county dispatch. Those upgrades, including additional computer screens, additional phone lines and a back-up station, help dispatchers handle 33,000 calls a year, dispatch for county emergency personnel, sheriff deputies, 19 volunteer fire departments, the City of Reno police, constables, state troopers, game wardens and school police departments.
It’s a lot of work, but it is much appreciated. If you know a dispatcher, tell them thank you. If you don’t, post a message of thanks to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office or Paris Police Department’s Facebook page.
Dispatchers, you are appreciated every day. Thank you.
Klark Byrd
