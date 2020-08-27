OK, I’ll admit it. We kinda blew caloric caution to the wind this afternoon and popped for a take-out pizza. As if it helps put me back into any sort of good graces, I made up a batch of fresh, homemade sauce to do the dipping. That may or may not be a healthy thing, but working with fresh ingredients couldn’t hurt.
That indulgence being what it is, sinfully delicious and an automatic invitation to heartburn, it wasn’t really the part of it all that put my eyebrows flat at half mast. It was the television in the store that did that. Or, more accurately, the programming which was playing on it.
It was hard to miss — 72 inches of living color action on a flat screen almost as big as the wall can have that effect. Human eyes are drawn to motion, which also makes them hard to ignore, and in that respect (just like everyone else) I’m vulnerable.
On screen, amid the gleeful squeals and other joy-some noises of young people having fun, a nice looking young lady put both hands on the deck rail, and executed a better’n average jump, spin and flip around the porch railing, and landed on the descending steps in a running exit. It was a pretty snazzy move, and she did it well with the active grace of a healthy youngster. I was impressed.
But there’s where it got ugly. There was a temporary metal “T” post driven into the ground holding one end of a beach banner of some kind, and it was directly in her run-out path. There was no way for her to avoid it. She still had a full head of steam when she ran into it. It was a hard hit, and the impact dropped her to the ground like a sack of wet cement.
Whoever was taking the video went wild — laughing up a storm. It took the victim a slow five count to recover her wits and sit up. Five seconds later, the camera person was still laughing, as the subject of all that mirth started the slow and obviously painful process of getting up. All grace was gone and she wasn’t moving easy. The videographer continued to shoot and yuck it up.
The name of the show popped into the lower right corner of the screen, and then slid across to become a screenwide banner. I think it said, “Epic Fails” and listed showtimes, but I can’t be sure of that. My eyes were pretty narrow by then.
I’ve spent some time around T posts, and I’ll bet a lot of you have too, so the first thought that went through my mind was how easily the top jagged edge of those damn things can open up a serious wound.
The video feed then changed to another clip of someone else fixin’ to get busted up and then get laughed at. I turned away and shut it out before I got any more disgusted. I suspect there wasn’t a helluvalot of charity in my voice when I said, “well ... that certainly didn’t rate very high on the scale of human kindness, did it?” As I peeled off a couple of bills to pay the tab, I noticed the look on the woman’s face wasn’t a whole lot different from my own.
“Nope. Not at all. But the weird thing is, that ... stuff is always popular. People eat it up.”
I nodded. I’ve noticed that, too. “I’ve picked up and transported too many badly injured people to get any sort of entertainment or vicarious thrills from watching them get hurt. Not to mention deriving any sort of pleasure from watching people try something new, and fail hard.”
“Yeah. I don’t understand it either.”
The old “Survivor” series was popular, too. We saw the first one at a friend’s house and the War Department looked at me in horror when it was just getting started. “Oh, my God! That is one of the most vicious and evil things I’ve ever seen!” She wasn’t wrong. Every concept, behavior and motivation it promoted was square on the wrong side of everything I ever learned in Sunday School.
That among other things is why we kicked the Idiot Box out of the house years ago, and have never let it back in. Just like the recent NBA, NFL and MLB kneel-fest, it just isn’t the sort of thing — along with rabid skunks — I’m willing to allow into the house.
From the post-pizza food coma here at The Paper Radio, of all the things that stuff is — it ain’t entertainment. It’s something far, far darker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.