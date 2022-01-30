Another week, another headline about how poorly video game publisher Activision Blizzard treats its employees. It’s no wonder the company’s workers are trying to unionize.
In case you’ve been living under a rock, I’ll catch you up. Activision Blizzard has been in hot water for months now as it faces allegations and lawsuits regarding sexual harassment and discrimination at virtually every level, up to and including CEO Bobby Kotick. He was already the most despised video game company CEO when California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed suit against the company in July 2021. Headlines continued into November when a tone deaf email that attempted to wave away allegations was sent to all employees from the chief compliance officer’s account, and it was so bad that staff walked out. The Wall Street Journal then reported it wasn’t the chief compliance officer who penned the email — it was Kotick.
Over at Raven Software, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, several dozen quality assurance workers have been on strike since December, after Activision Blizzard denied contracts for 12 members of the QA team. That was about one-third of the company’s QA testers, and the layoffs — the company said the workers weren’t laid off, their employee agreements were not renewed — were announced in December, just weeks after the release of the company’s massively popular battle royale game “Call of Duty: Warzone,” a game so fraught with bugs and glitches that longtime players have been turning their backs on it. They’d rather play “Fortnite” or “Apex Legends.”
It’s Raven Software’s employees who are attempting to unionize. They’re the latest in what’s becoming a line of unionizing employees as the Covid-19 pandemic wears on and as companies continue to report record profits amid high inflation. Workers at Starbucks, Amazon and even the Dallas Morning News have unionized to collectively push for better salaries, sufficient staffing and better training, among other needs. On Tuesday, Activision Blizzard announced it will not voluntarily recognize Raven Software’s union.
Big surprise.
Also of little surprise, Activision Blizzard’s turbulence caught the eye of a bigger fish, and it is now being gobbled up. Microsoft announced last week it is buying the company for an astounding $68.7 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition in video game history. Microsoft gets a step up on rival Sony since the former will own Activision Blizzard’s third-party intellectual property. The deal is expected to close in 2023, and while Microsoft has said it will honor Activision Blizzard’s contracts, it’s ridiculous to think the company’s IPs — “Call of Duty,” “World of Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Guitar Hero,” “Spyro” and so forth — won’t end up being PC and Xbox exclusives at some point down the line.
The acquisition comes with a bit of good news — Kotick will be out as CEO. Activision Blizzard will report directly to Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming. Spencer has a great reputation as a leader and CEO, and the studios previously bought by Microsoft — Rare, Mojang, Playground Games and Obsidian Entertainment, to name a few — are generally only heard about when they’re ready to release a game.
I suspect we’ll be hearing quite a bit more about Activision Blizzard in the months to come as the federal government reviews the purchase and the lawsuits work their way through the courts. I also suspect we’ll continue hearing more about unionization efforts across various industries as workers seek their share of rewards for their work.
