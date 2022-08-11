I recently tried to get a replacement for the notice I received informing me that my property had gained in value by $44,000. Amazing as it may seem, I cannot get that info. When I received a postcard with a website that would give me my property tax info, I was excited that I might be able to actually recover what I wanted. When I finally got through and found some info, it was from 2021, interesting but not what I was looking for.
I still have no idea what is happening this year, I am tearing the house apart searching for those papers that, apparently, cannot be reproduced by anyone. Everywhere I look, there are bold-type notices claiming, “We are NOT responsible for your taxes rates,” “Don’t blame me!”
