I would have loved to have known the woman whose foundation handed out more than $500,000 this year to about 80 high school and college students from Lamar, Fannin and Delta counties to continue their studies in math, science and agriculture.
Termed an “eccentric” by those who knew her, Joanne Olivard lived on a family ranch in Tigertown when she died in 2013 at the age of 88 after spending time taking care of her aging parents and working as a pharmacist in Bonham following a successful career in chemical engineering with many years spent at Dow Chemical Co.
Born in 1930 in Galveston, she moved as a child with her parents to Dallas, where she graduated from a North Dallas high school at 17, and then attended the University of Texas, where she received bachelor and master degrees in chemistry before receiving a doctoral degree from the University of Wisconsin.
I attended an estate sale after her death and was amazed by her collection of books and art, an indication of her love for the finer things in life while at the same time being grounded in her Texas roots.
Everything I learned about this woman, who left so much for the benefit of others, came from foundation board executive director Phyllis Brumley, her husband and son, who became good friends with Olivard when she was looking for someone to mow her land. At a 2021 scholarship awards dinner, Brian Brumley shared that Olivard insisted he mow in a diagonal pattern and then made sure to show him the art and book collection she treasured before he left.
“Dr. Olivard wasn’t an extravagant spender, but she did love her books and art collection,” he fondly recalled. “She was a bit awkward at social gatherings as she was always talking about things beyond what anyone else knew about.”
Several years before her death, Olivard asked Phyllis Brumley, secretary of the Lamar County Junior Livestock Association, to assist her in setting up a foundation for driven scholars like herself, especially in the fields of math, science and agriculture. The ladies ultimately decided upon the specifics of what eventually came to be known as The Joanne Olivard Foundation in 2010.
“She made it clear to me she wanted scholarships to go toward core curriculum studies and agriculture rather than students seeking fine arts or other degrees,” Phyllis Brumley said at the time, explaining that Olivard never married and had no children of her own. Upon her death, she left in excess of $8 million in a trust fund for the foundation. Since that time, the foundation has awarded well over $3.2 million in interest earnings to more than 400 students.
What a legacy and what a tribute this amazing woman paid to future generations.
