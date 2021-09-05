There are fun times ahead for anyone who enjoys watching political campaigns unfold. The upcoming Republican primary race for Texas governor looks to be one of those times.
Gov. Greg Abbott faces the biggest challenge of his 31-year political career by Dallas real estate tycoon Don Huffines, who was ranked the most conservative senator in Austin during his one-year term. Huffines ousted 25-year Senate office holder John Corona in 2015 and then lost to Nathan Johnson when the Democrats finished taking over Dallas County. Whether Huffines can do the same against a two-term governor remains to be seen.
Huffines is not the only challenge from the right that Republican governors around the country face. Similar challenges are shaping up in Georgia, Ohio and Massachusetts from supporters of Donald Trump. Although Huffines says he is the only true Trump supporter in the Texas race, the former president has endorsed the Abbott campaign.
As evident from his speech last week as a guest of the Lamar County Conservatives, Huffines doesn’t mind spending millions of his own money, and says, like Trump, he will forgo any government compensation while in office just like he did as senator. He doesn’t mind throwing punches, either.
Huffines classifies Abbott as a RINO (Republican in name only) and accuses the governor of being behind a political hustle in Austin, along with other career politicians. Huffines also emphasizes that while he is a successful businessman who has created thousands of jobs in the last 30 years, Abbott has been on the taxpayer’s payroll, first as a Harris County district judge, a Texas Supreme Court justice, attorney general and now governor.
On the surface, the challenger’s plans to secure the Texas border, phase out property taxes and restore confidence at the ballot box seem doable.
On border security, Huffines said he would secure the Texas border by declaring an invasion of the more than 2 million illegals a year by using Article I, Section 10 of the Constitution, which gives states the authority to protect themselves against invasions. He then plans to deploy the entire Texas National Guard to the border and stop commercial traffic coming in from Mexico to put economic pressure until Mexico secures its side of the river.
To phase out property taxes in eight years, Huffines said he would use his gubernatorial power to seek a constitutional amendment to put before voters that would use already established revenue streams that grow about 8% a year, limit state spending to 2% and use the difference to pay down property taxes without changing funding formulas for school districts.
To secure the ballot box, Huffines says he will create a Government Corruption and Election Integrity Division with a separate court and prosecution system to clean up corruption and enforce election laws.
Look for Abbott to attempt to pick holes in Huffines’ plans now that he has special legislative sessions behind him, and the campaign season heats up after Labor Day.
Political pundits should have a field day with this race, and I will be observing, mostly from the sidelines, as the battle plays out in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.