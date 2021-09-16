When you hear the word love, what does your mind turn to? Young love? Young adults running hand-in-hand in a mystical meadow of flowers? Or beginning their lives together? High school sweethearts with their heads leaned together in the movie or riding down the road? The love of a couple standing in a church, gazing into one another’s eyes as they exchange wedding vows?
Or do you picture the love that is probably the strongest of all? The love of a parent for a child. That love literally braves burning buildings, spans raging rivers and fights off all comers. The instinct to protect the innocent and young runs so very deep.
Few things are sweeter than watching a parent and child together with all that joy and laughter.
But last Friday, I saw a form of love that is seldom noticed or really appreciated.
I was at my table in the Covid-19 center and had been diligently vaccinating for quite a while. In a rare break, I glanced up and there, framed in the window that looks out on the hall where people wait, sat love.
He was holding her tiny, frail hand. She was frightened and unsure. There they sat, waiting their turn, both thin and stooped with the weight of many years. It was about a 10-minute wait, and he never let go of her hand. Occasionally I could tell she said something, and he would lean over and answer.
When they were called in, it took a minute for her to slowly make her way inside. He carefully assisted her into the chair. Her steps were a shuffle, and her body was bent with arthritis. Close up, I could see the mild confusion that so frequently lies in the eyes of those with some form of dementia. But she still smiled at me.
“I’m nervous,” she said softly.
He rested his strong, work-worn hands on her shoulders and told her not to be.
He reassured her he was right there with her. He even asked if she wanted him to go first if it would make her feel better.
I did my best to reassure her it wouldn’t hurt and was a very safe vaccine.
He helped her peel a sweater off one shoulder and stood behind her with hands on those shoulders. I realized her arm was so wasted and tiny, I was going to have to be very careful not to hit bone. And I didn’t, I took my time and used what little muscle there was as padding. She never flinched. As he rolled her sleeve down and pulled the sweater into place, she spoke for the second time.
“I thank you,” she smiled.
Then she turned to her partner of 60 years and asked him, “Now, why did I do this?”
And with the warmest, most sincere and beautiful tone, looking straight into those big brown eyes as he must have done a million times, he simply replied, “Cause I want you to live.”
That’s all I have to talk about this week, folks, that is all.
