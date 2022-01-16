I don’t often delve into political discussions because politics bores me. Sure, I encourage people to educate themselves on the candidates and then cast their vote for their choice, but when it comes to hashing it out conversation-style with someone, I’d rather faceroll a dirty keyboard. The rampant toxicity in both major parties also doesn’t compel me to participate, nor does it help their own cause because both parties need nonpartisan voters like me to get them across the finish line.
That doesn’t mean I don’t pay attention. That’s especially true when I’m covering a political event. The most recent such event was Thursday’s Texas First Election Series, co-hosted by the Lamar County Conservatives and the Texas Freedom Coalition. It was a very good event that allowed attendees to hear from three Republican candidates, including Chad Prather, who’s running for Texas governor, Aaron Sorrells, who’s running for lieutenant governor, and Dan Thomas, who’s running for U.S. House Texas District 4. All three were wonderful speakers.
I agree with several things they had to say: government spending at the state and federal levels should be reined in; Texas legislators are passing too many laws when they should be looking at what to rescind; Texas needs to have a secure Southern border; and the Heartbeat Bill, while effective, is a backdoor solution that opened a Pandora’s Box that will be used to limit other constitutionally protected freedoms.
There were some things I disagreed with, including one sentiment shared by Prather. He said, “America needs Texas. Texas doesn’t need America, and that’s just a fact.”
I understand where this comes from. Texas has its own electric grid, as crummy as it is in cold weather. With a GDP of $1.9 billion, Texas has the second largest economy in the U.S. and the ninth largest in the world. The state has vast oil and gas reserves and international ports. Independence is deeply ingrained in the Texas spirit.
But Texas is extremely dependent on federal disaster aid. Subject to hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires and cold damage, Texas declared more disasters between 2015 and 2020 than any other state — 1,256, according to GOBankingRates.com. The state received $3.86 billion, the third most of any state in the nation.
Texas also has the highest number and highest percentage of uninsured residents in the nation. “According to recently released U.S. Census data, the share of Texans without health insurance — 18.4 percent in 2019 — was twice the national average of 9.2 percent. And those numbers have risen in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, causing economic turmoil and massive job losses,” the Texas Comptroller’s Office reported in October 2020. That percentage would be even higher without the federal health care marketplace.
Turning to property taxes, Prather said private businesses would likely spring to action to do jobs once funded and done by the government. He did suggest a 9% consumption tax as a way to replace property tax funds because it’s participatory — if you don’t want to pay it, shop outside of Texas.
I’m all for property tax reduction so long as the public services it’s covering are fully funded. I do not want to receive a $1,500 bill from a private police force for a 15-minute visit from an officer if there’s a break-in at my house. Imagine getting a $10,000 invoice for the police controlling traffic while EMS and firefighters, both of whom will bill you too, work to free you from a car wreck.
I also take issue with private businesses doing the public’s business because private entities do not have the same public reporting requirements that all levels of government do.
I will leave you with this: Prather is 100% correct in saying that voting in the primary does not “split the vote.” As he said, the primary election is the play-offs. Pick the candidate who best represents your views because, at the end of the day, nothing in Austin or Washington will change if you don’t change the people who are already there. That’s something we all should be able to agree on.
