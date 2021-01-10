Here is another example of my frustration, an excerpt from San Antonio newspaper: “The City of San Antonio will begin mass distributing Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to those who are eligible as early as next week. Registration for the vaccine begins Saturday, Jan. 9.
“The city is converting the Alamodome into a no-cost mass vaccine site, starting Monday. The site will be in operation Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. We have four sites identified to administer vaccinations with no vaccine.”
Bill Boggs
Clarksville
