Since it’s almost Halloween, and I long ago gave up any fond wishes for bags full to the brim with candy, I’ve found myself thinking lately about nightmares.
Nightmares are disturbing dreams, often very realistic, that can cause a person to jolt awake from their sleep. This is often accompanied by a pounding heart rate, a feeling of breathlessness and — ewww — sweat-drenched skin and bed clothes. The experts say dreams are driven by a person’s anxieties, the issues they are worried about day to day, things that don’t just go away when we sleep.
As I read in several websites, when we are in REM sleep, the brain’s chemicals change and an amino acid called glycine paralyzes the body to some extent while something called “cortisol” revs up the brain’s ability to conjure.
The most common things people have nightmares about include falling, being chased, dying, being lost, being trapped, being attacked, missing an important event, waking up late, the death of a loved one and being injured.
I do not believe I have ever dreamed of falling, but I have, at times, dreamed variations of all those others, especially missing an important event or waking up late. I have had many dreams about not being able to find a classroom to take an important test or finding out on the last day of the class that I’ve been in the wrong class all along.
The dreams I have of missing important tests all take place in what I long-ago recognized as one of the old WPA schools I attended right here in Paris — Rosa Pearson Elementary and Paris High. I dream of endless stairways that end up going nowhere and of being lost and trying desperately to find classes with hidden doors that no one can find, and of the smell of the oiled-wood floors and of the really tall windows in the classrooms.
Some of the other common nightmares include losing your teeth, natural disasters, being visited by dead friends and family, being unprepared to take an exam, divorce, being paralyzed, drowning (isn’t this just a variation on dying?), bugs crawling on you, losing your car and going bald.
For me, mostly, I dream about what’s known as “The Actor’s Nightmare.” I’ve been in amateur theatrics for most of my adult life, and I know the fear of “going up” on stage; that is, losing your lines in front of a live audience, in the middle of a performance, when the spotlight in on you and everyone is looking at you and expecting you to deliver. Everybody I know from Paris’ amateur or educational theatre scene knows that fear, or knows of it. There’s even a play called “The Actor’s Nightmare,” by Christopher Durang, that every student of theatre for the last 40 years has probably read or performed in.
I also have dreamed of being paralyzed many times, running (being chased) by tornadoes — a common real-life fear in this part of the country — and losing my car (stolen or broken down and I cannot afford to fix or replace it), another real-life fear I don’t have to be asleep to be afraid of. I can honestly say I’ve never dreamed of losing my teeth or my hair. I can’t even relate to that last one.
Mostly, I dream about dead friends and family, which is spooky, I guess. These dreams do not frighten me, though. They make me sad, so sad I often wake to find my face and my pillow wet with tears, and my head aching and stuffy. These dead loved ones drift through my dreams doing the altogether normal, every-day things they would have done in life. They speak to me, but they don’t answer my questions, and I cannot hold them as they wander away without me, leaving me all alone.
I’m not really sure if those qualify as nightmares, but they do, indeed, disturb my sleep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.