The delta variant of Covid-19 is not a new virus, as I have seen some claims on social media. It is the very predictable product of evolution.
Delta originated in India from the alpha variant that spread like wildfire in that country. RNA viruses like SARS-CoV-2 have very high replication and mutation rates. This creates tons of variability in the viral population inside each human with the virus. Natural selection will favor the versions of the virus that get in our cells and replicate the best. As the virus moves from one human to the next, the game continues, and viruses like delta result.
The way to stop this is still the same — stop/slow the spread. Delta will not be the last version of this virus; it is just the best we have seen so far.
What makes it better? The delta variant has a similar packet of mutations to the spike protein that some of the better previous versions of the virus have. You have heard of the E484, P681, D614, and L452 amino acids in the spike protein if you are a science nerd. These are all altered in Delta. Two changes appear to be at the heart of why delta is better. The L452R mutation in delta enables it to bind better with our ACE 2 receptors and helps it evade our immune system. Google “L452R mutation” and read all about it in journals or science news web pages.
Another critical change is the P681R mutation in the furin cleavage site of the spike protein. Furin is a protein in our cells that will bind with and cut the viral spike protein once it is stuck to an ACE 2 receptor. This cut changes the shape of the spike protein and brings the virus into contact with our cell membranes, letting the virus in quickly. The P681R mutation changes from the original “proline” amino acid to an “arginine” amino acid. That tiny shift makes the furin cleavage region’s pH more basic.
Guess what? Furin chemically binds more efficiently to a basic region than it does to a more acidic part. More furin cuts in more spike proteins equal faster entry. The original virus had about 10% of its spike proteins primed or capable of being cut by furin. The alpha variant had about 50% primed. The delta variant has around 75% of its spike proteins primed and ready to be cut, making it much better at getting inside to replicate.
So, a couple of crucial mutations have made this virus all-around better at its job. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention places delta transmission on par with chickenpox, far better than the original SARS-CoV-2, flu and the common cold. It can also get into cells with fewer ACE 2 receptors on their surface, opening the door to infecting more children who are not eligible for vaccines yet.
Studies on viral load show those infected have over 1,000 times more viruses in them than folks with the original version had. The vaccines are still holding up very well against severe disease. Still, with viral loads 1,000 times higher, vaccinated people could spread the virus to others. Cases of delta are spiking across the U.S. Florida just added 17,589 new cases in one day. This has officially become a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
